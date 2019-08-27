Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Blue Ivy Carter Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

From the moment she entered the world, Blue Ivy Carter has lived under a spotlight unlike any other. As the firstborn of Beyoncé and JAY-Z, her name made headlines before she could walk and her earliest appearances instantly captivated fans across generations. What started as occasional glimpses of a famous toddler has since evolved into a coming-of-age journey — one that’s unfolded publicly through unforgettable photos, viral videos, and major pop culture moments.

Whether she’s onstage at the VMAs, sitting front row at the GRAMMYs, performing beside her mother on a global tour or sharing quiet courtside moments with her father, Blue Ivy has steadily grown from music royalty’s daughter into a poised young star in her own right. Along the way, she’s been photographed with legends, walked red carpets in couture and carved out a presence that’s both graceful and grounded.

This list chronicles some of Blue Ivy’s most memorable moments — not just as a celebrity child, but as someone whose evolution we’ve all had the rare chance to witness in real time. Check it out below.

1. First public sighting in Paris with Beyoncé and JAY-Z (2012)

Image Image Credit Marc Piasecki/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and JAY-Z Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Blue Ivy’s earliest brush with the public eye came during a family trip to Paris. At just a few months old, she was seen in Beyoncé’s arms while the family strolled the City of Light — a quiet, candid moment that still sparked worldwide attention. It marked the beginning of Blue’s public life and the start of her journey growing up in front of the camera. Fans could also check out newborn snaps of Blue Ivy in the hospital via Beyoncé’s website.

2. Stealing the show at the 2014 MTV VMAs

During the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — but it was Blue Ivy who melted hearts. As Beyoncé closed her performance, Blue joined her onstage, clapping proudly in her father’s arms. The adorable moment quickly went viral and marked one of her first standout appearances in pop culture.

3. Hanging backstage with Beyoncé (2014)

Image Image Credit Marc Piasecki/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Throughout Beyoncé’s career, fans have caught behind-the-scenes glimpses of the mother-daughter duo bonding during tour rehearsals, video shoots and personal moments. In the earlier years, Blue was often seen in the arms of her parents. These quieter moments reminded fans that their connection was just as strong offstage.

4. Sharing a moment with Rihanna at the GRAMMYs (2015)

Image Image Credit Jason Kempin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

At the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards, a young Blue Ivy was spotted backstage chatting with none other than Rihanna. The photo of the two went viral instantly — a meeting of generations and icons-in-the-making. Blue’s natural ease among stars showed even then that she was being raised to navigate fame with grace.

5. A fashion-forward moment at the 2016 MTV VMAs

In 2016, Blue Ivy walked the VMA red carpet in a shimmering gold Mischka Aoki gown, alongside her mother, who wore a stunning feathered Francesco Scognamiglio dress. It was a full fashion moment — one that cemented Blue's place on best-dressed lists while proving her red carpet poise at just four years old.

6. Courtside at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game with her parents

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

One of the joys of following the Carters over the years has been their frequent courtside appearances — and in 2017, Blue joined Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans. With her hair in pigtails and a cool denim look, she sat between her parents enjoying the game and showing off her personality to the cameras.

7. Meme-worthy at the 2018 GRAMMYs

In 2018, Blue once again went viral, this time at the GRAMMY Awards. As her parents applauded a speech, she was caught playfully “shushing” them — a moment that instantly became a meme. Whether at the GRAMMYs or another basketball game that year, Blue had grown into a sharp, expressive presence who knew how to steal a scene.

8. Talking with LeBron and posing with 2 Chainz at the Super Bowl (2020)

By 2020, Blue was rubbing shoulders with sports and music royalty on her own terms. She was photographed talking with LeBron James, posing with 2 Chainz, and moving confidently through Super Bowl events. No longer just a spectator, Blue was showing her familiarity and ease among icons — all before her teenage years. It would be remiss not to include this adorable shot of her being photographed by papa Hov at the Super Bowl a month prior.

9. Viral father-daughter moment at the 2022 NBA Finals

Image Image Credit Thearon W. Henderson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Carter Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

During the 2022 NBA Finals, a sweet moment between JAY-Z and Blue went viral when he lovingly kissed her cheek as they watched the Golden State Warriors. The clip captured the tender side of their bond, with Blue visibly a little embarrassed — like any tween might be — and fans everywhere relating to the wholesome interaction.

10. Performing on the Renaissance World Tour (2023)

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Blue Ivy stunned fans worldwide when she appeared as a surprise dancer during select dates of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.” Performing routines to “My Power” and “Black Parade,” she held her own onstage and received standing ovations. Over time, her stage presence grew more confident, reflecting her work ethic and clear talent.

11. Joining JAY-Z on the GRAMMYs stage (2024)

In 2024, Blue was front and center next to JAY-Z at the 66th GRAMMY Awards. Dressed in classic formalwear and carrying herself with quiet confidence, she once again commanded attention — not by doing anything loud or flashy, but simply by being her composed, observant self. She looked every bit like a young woman stepping into her own.

12. Halftime performance and Mufasa red carpet appearance (2024)

2024 was a breakout year. Blue participated in Beyoncé’s well-received NFL halftime show, dancing and adding energy to the massive performance. In that same month, she appeared on the red carpet for Mufasa: The Lion King, confirming her role in the prequel and showcasing her style and swagger in a show-stopping look. Not long after, Access Hollywood shared a behind-the-scenes Mufasa clip revealing a heartfelt exchange between mother and daughter.

13. Supporting Beyoncé at the 2025 GRAMMYs for Cowboy Carter

When Beyoncé made history at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Blue Ivy was right by her side (just as she was for her father the year before). Dressed in a chic gown, Blue beamed with pride as Beyoncé won for COWBOY CARTER. It can be seen as a powerful full-circle moment — one that reflected years of shared wins, stages and unforgettable memories.