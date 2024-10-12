Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

JAY-Z and Beyoncé hit the red carpet on Monday night (Dec. 9) for the Los Angeles premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King in support of their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who voiced Kiara in the film.

Beyoncé, who reprised her role as Nala, made the night all about her daughter. “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night,” she wrote on Instagram. “You worked hard, and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”

JAY-Z and Beyoncé brought Tina Knowles along for the family affair, with all four of them posing for photos at the premiere. The "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer twinned with Blue Ivy in shades of gold. Her black gown, which featured a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, was decorated with metallic polka dots.

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to land in theaters worldwide on Dec. 20. In addition to Beyoncé’s stepping back in her role, Donald Glover will be returning as Simba. Blue Ivy, meanwhile, landed her first major film debut as Nala’s daughter, Kiara, who was first introduced in 1998’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride.

Regarding the decision to tap Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, director Barry Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly, “A buddy of mine, Matthew Cherry, made the short film called Hair Love that Blue Ivy did the audiobook of. Starting this project and just having that in the ether, I was like, ‘Is it worth a shot? Would Blue Ivy want to do it? Would Beyoncé want to act opposite her daughter? Is it too close to home?'”

“The Blue Ivy you see in this film, it’s like a time capsule, this very, very, very young stage of her life, and she got to share it with her mom. So, I thought there was some synergy. It could be beautiful,” he further explained.