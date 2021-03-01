Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Quinta Brunson, Donald Glover, and Ayo Edebiri Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nominations for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards are finally here. On Monday (Dec. 9), Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced the highly anticipated contenders for the upcoming ceremony, which is scheduled to air on Jan. 5, 2025 on CBS and Paramount+.

For Best Motion Picture for a Musical or Comedy, nominees include Anora, the Zendaya-starring Challengers, Emilia Pérez, A Real Pain, The Substance, and Wicked featuring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Meanwhile, Best Motion Picture for a Drama boasted competitors like The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, and September 5. Denzel Washington also received a nod in Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Gladiator II.

Best Television Series for a Musical or Comedy will see “The Gentlemen,” “Hacks,” “Nobody Wants This,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Abbott Elementary,” and “The Bear” facing off — with Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri vying for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series for the last two shows, respectively.

As for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series (Drama), Donald Glover scored a nomination for “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” which co-starred Maya Erskine. He’ll be going up against Jake Gyllenhaal, Gary Oldman, Eddie Redmayne, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Billy Bob Thornton.

Jamie Foxx’s “What Had Happened Was…” Netflix special is notably competing in Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on TV among Seth Meyers’ “Dad Man Walking,” Adam Sandler’s “Love You,” and Ali Wong’s “Single Lady.”

Interestingly, Colman Domingo, who’s nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama), and Edebiri shared screen time for one of Neiman Marcus’ latest campaigns. “We travel in the same circles, [and] have many different friends and colleagues together,” he told REVOLT in an exclusive interview in October. “I think we're people who work hard, and we do support each other, and I think it's important to.”