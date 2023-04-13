Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jamie Foxx Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“I’m back!” Jamie Foxx declared in the first trailer for his upcoming Netflix special, “What Had Happened Was…,” which arrived on Thursday (Dec. 5).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the official synopsis described the project as a "heartfelt return" for Foxx following his 20-day hospitalization after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency back in April 2023. The trailer opened with voiceovers from several news personalities, including Charlamagne Tha God, reacting to the health scare, with one man claiming the comedian “literally died.”

“I’m so glad to see y’all here. I’m so glad to be here. What had happened was…,” Foxx shared in the nearly minute-long clip. Directed by Hamish Hamilton, “What Had Happened Was…” will be available to stream via Netflix on Tuesday (Dec. 10).

"Amidst laughter and applause, Jamie expresses deep gratitude to those who prayed and supported his recovery, turning this performance into a touching thank-you to his fans," the synopsis continued. "This comedy event is a celebration of resilience, humor and the power of community, reminding us all of the healing power of laughter."

The special pulled footage from Foxx’s back-to-back comedy shows in October, all of which were a part of his “I Got A Story To Tell” experience. “I have some people to thank in a big way. If you’re in Atlanta around that time and you’ve been rocking with me this whole time, let me thank you personally,” the Django Unchained actor announced in August.

At Critics Choice’s Celebration of Cinema and Television event in December 2023, Foxx opened up about having “new respect for life.” Accepting the Vanguard Award, the comic revealed that only six months prior, he was struggling to walk.

As REVOLT previously reported, the tragic incident took place while Foxx was filming for another Netflix release, Back in Action, currently scheduled to be out on Jan. 15.