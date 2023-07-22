Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jamie Foxx Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jamie Foxx is finally ready to open up about the medical emergency he suffered in 2023. Fans and industry peers were shocked to learn that he had been hospitalized for days while shooting the Netflix film Back in Action in Atlanta last April.

Several weeks went by before he was spotted in Chicago amid reports that he was recovering at a rehabilitation facility that specialized in serious ailments. It wasn’t until that July that his supporters, who had been praying for his full recovery, heard him speak as he cryptically addressed his absence in a self-recorded video uploaded on Instagram.

At that time, he disclosed that he experienced a harrowing situation and that he was unsure if he would make it through. His diagnosis has remained closely guarded by the actor and his tight-knit circle, which includes his daughter Corinne Foxx, who announced his health scare, and his sister, Deidra Dixon, whom he has repeatedly thanked for being his protector through it all.

Now, in more recent posts, Foxx revealed his plans to return to Atlanta for intimate gatherings that will give people insight into what unfolded over a year ago. “They got peaches down in Georgia, and they have angels too. I’m gonna come talk about some of those angels,” he shared on Aug. 16.

The post would go on to reveal October 3,4, and 5 as dates for his “I Got A Story To Tell” experience. In the caption, he reiterated, “I have some people to thank in a big way. If you’re in Atlanta around that time and you’ve been rocking with me this whole time, let me thank you personally.”

In the comments, Foxx responded to followers' reactions, telling them his time on stage would be used to “share the peaks and valleys” of his experience and a message that “life is worth living,” mixed with jokes and tears. His gratitude spilled over into a follow-up post on Aug. 19, when he shared a video of him speaking with a group of older women he met in an Atlanta gym.

He told them, “Atlanta saved my life because I was here when it happened ... I needed every prayer.” According to the Ray star, if he’d been anywhere else, his story may have unfolded differently. “I’m going to find a room down here to tell some jokes. I’m gonna put these stories in so I can sorta tell it my way because I didn’t want anybody to see me” said the Academy Award winner.

“You wanna see me smiling, you wanna see me happy ... because I would’ve been a meme ‘cause some of the stuff I was doing, I’da been a meme,” he joked. A venue for the three nights in Atlanta has not been revealed. But the outpouring of support from his followers is proof that wherever Foxx will be, so will they.