Curtains have been drawn over “The New World Tour” as Childish Gambino has announced the remaining U.S. and European shows have been canceled. News of the production coming to an end was shared in a tweet on Friday (Oct. 4).

The entertainer, whose real name is Donald Glover, embarked on a massive tour on Aug. 11. Dates were scheduled through Feb. 11 and included stops in Australia. However, on Sept. 8, while in Houston, Texas, Gambino revealed that his performance had been postponed due to illness. The following day, on Sept. 9, he said that the stretch of U.S. concerts would be postponed, advising fans that purchased tickets would be honored for the new show dates.

But on Friday, that optimism about returning to the stage sooner than later faded. On Twitter, he detailed that an undisclosed health issue became a cause for concern on Sept. 7, while in New Orleans. He said that after the Crescent City show, “I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now, I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal.”

Gambino continued to explain, “My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously. With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.” Adding, “I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support.”

“The New World Tour” kicked off following the release of his fifth studio album, Bando Stone & The New World, in July. The 17-track LP marks the end of the “Atlanta” actor’s stage moniker, Childish Gambino, as well as serving as a soundtrack to his film Bando Stone & The New World. He said that he knew the rap alter ego had run its course following the rollout of 2016’s Awaken, My Love! The album earned him five nominations and a win at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.