Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Childish Gambino Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fans of Childish Gambino have a few reasons to rejoice today (May 13). First, the Georgia-raised talent surprised everybody with Atavista, which he revealed to be the completed iteration of his fourth studio LP.

"This album is the finished version of 3.15.20, the album I put out four years ago," he wrote on Twitter. "There's a special vinyl coming soon with visuals for each song. The all-new Childish Gambino album comes out in the summer." Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and more make appearances on the 11-song effort.

The actor-artist -- also known professionally by his real name, Donald Glover – already dropped one visual for the single "Little Foot Big Foot," a collaboration with Young Nudy. Originally titled "35.31," the updated version remains full of clever lines about making money on the streets as Gambino breaks out some dance moves in the black-and-white clip. "Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson makes a cameo in the Hiro Murai-directed offering.

Hours after the album reveal, the "This Is America" rapper-singer announced "The New World Tour," which will boast WILLOW and Amaarae as supporting acts. It all kicks off in August and will touch a wealth of North American, European, and Australian cities until February 2025. Check out Atavista, the "Little Foot Big Foot" video, and the schedule for "The New World Tour" below.

"The New World Tour" dates:

Aug. 11: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center *

Aug. 12: Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *

Aug. 14: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum *

Aug. 15: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center *

Aug. 17: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *

Aug. 18: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

Aug. 20: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *

Aug. 21: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *

Aug. 23: Boston, MA – TD Garden *

Aug. 24: Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Arena *

Aug. 26: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

Aug. 27: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

Aug. 29: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena *

Aug. 30: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena *

Sept. 1: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

Sept. 2: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

Sept. 4: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

Sept. 5: Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena *

Sept. 7: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center *

Sept. 8: Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

Sept. 10: Austin, TX – Moody Center *

Sept. 11: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

Sept. 13: Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

Sept. 14: Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center *

Sept. 16: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center *

Sept. 18: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *

Sept. 19: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *

Sept. 21: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center *

Sept. 23: Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena *

Sept. 24: Portland, OR – Moda Center *

Sept. 25: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

Sept. 27: Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome *

Sept. 29: Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place *

Oct. 2: Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *

Oct. 3: Chicago, IL – United Center *

Oct. 31: Lyon, France – LDLC Arena #

Nov. 2: Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum #

Nov. 4: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena #

Nov. 6: Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena #

Nov. 8: Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum #

Nov. 10: Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena #

Nov. 12: Prague, Czechia – O2 Arena #

Nov. 13: Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena #

Nov. 19: Paris, France – Accor Arena #

Nov. 21: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle #

Nov. 23: Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena #

Nov. 24: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome #

Nov. 26: Manchester, England – AO Arena #

Nov. 28: Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro #

Nov. 30: London, England – The O2 #

Dec. 1: London, England – The O2 #

Dec. 3: Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena #

Dec. 5: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena #

Jan. 28: Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena #

Feb. 1: Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre #

Feb. 4: Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena #

Feb. 7: Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena #

Feb. 11: Perth, Australia – RAC Arena #

* with Willow Smith

# with Amaarae