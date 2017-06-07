Image Image Credit Phillip Faraone/VF24 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Glover Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After making a surprise appearance at Tyler, The Creator’s Coachella set, Donald Glover announced the upcoming release of two new albums. They’ll mark his first solo endeavors since 2020's 3.15.20. The “Redbone” artist revealed the projects during a live broadcast on his Instagram, which aired earlier today (April 15).

Glover took to social media on Sunday (April 14) to tease the event: “GILGA Radio tonight at 11 p.m. PST, livestreamed on Instagram.” Responding to a fan's question about whether he would play music, the California native replied, “Of course. It’s a rollout, dummy.”

During the broadcast, Glover shared personal insights into the titles and concepts of the upcoming bodies of work. “The project I put out, 3.15.20, that no one’s ever heard of, people didn’t even know I put it out. It was originally titled Atavista,” he explained, sharing that his next LP will be a rework of the previous. “I didn’t master or mix it... I just kind of put it out. I was going through a lot; n**gas thought everybody was going to die because it was the pandemic.”



He continued, “But then after that, there’s a Childish Gambino album, the final Childish Gambino album.” Glover further pointed out that his last project under the moniker will serve as a soundtrack to his forthcoming film, Bando Stone & The New World.

Last year, Glover put out Swarm with Ni’Jah and KIRBY. The six-song offering coincided with the release of Amazon Prime’s “Swarm,” which was created and executive produced by him and Janine Nabers. Outside of music, the Grammy winner recently starred in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” alongside Maya Erskine.

As REVOLT previously reported, Glover is also working on a short film titled The Heart with Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama. “The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once,” he shared at the time. “You’re Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around.”