Today (Feb. 22), Quinta Brunson joined First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” to discuss her Emmy-winning series, "Abbott Elementary," comedy, and her favorite memes of all time.

Playing Janine Teagues in the TV show, Brunson spoke about her character's evolution from a "plain Jane" with questionable fashion and hair choices to someone who embraces personal growth. "It looks bad on purpose. She’s a girl who doesn’t quite know what to do with her hair and wardrobe yet, but she’s proud of herself regardless and that’s what I wanted people to take away with that kind of character,” the actress and writer explained.

Elsewhere, Brunson highlighted the impact of Keenen Ivory Wayans on her career. She noted, "Just finding out how much he studied comedy. Clearly, he was a natural, but I was like, if he studied, then I definitely have to study, too. You have to educate yourself. For some reason, people think they don’t have to educate themselves about entertainment and that is sad to me.”

“Abbott Elementary” season three premiered on Feb. 7 and will run a total of 14 episodes. It stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, and Chris Perfetti, to mention a few. The show was also renewed for a fourth installment, which is reportedly slated to air on ABC in fall 2024.

“I just appreciate the access of network comedy,” Brunson told Deadline in May 2023. “I’m even starting to get a little confused with how many streaming services are available, and I’m young and of this era, but there’s so much. I enjoy all those different streaming platforms, but it felt like ABC was a very safe place to go.”

Toward the end of “Hot Ones,” the Peabody Award winner revealed her favorite memes. Among them was Idris Elba coughing after eating a spicy wing on the same show and a viral compilation of Tokyo Toni saying, “Well, yes! Well, sorta kinda. Well, no.”