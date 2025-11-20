Image Image Credit Elsa / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Stefon Diggs and Cardi B sit courtside during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs introduced their newborn son, “Baby Brim,” in a series of photos shared by the rapper on Instagram.

The post reveals that Cardi welcomed their son on Nov. 4 — two weeks before her first postpartum public appearance.

The reveal coincides with Cardi’s enthusiasm for her new chapter, which includes preparing for her 2026 “Little Miss Drama Tour.”

Fans are buzzing with excitement over their first glimpses of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ newborn son. On Thursday (Nov. 19), the “Bodega Baddie” rapper uploaded an Instagram post introducing their first child together to the world. The carousel of precious snapshots showing off the little one, nicknamed “Baby Brim,” also revealed his Nov. 4 date of birth.

In two photos, a beaming Cardi is seated in a nursery, cradling her baby boy. The newest addition to the family is swaddled in a New England Patriots blanket and a matching beanie, which is a sweet nod to his NFL superstar dad. A third image revealed an intimate moment in the hospital where the couple sat on a bed and adoringly stared at their bundle of joy. In the post’s comment, Diggs wrote, “Proud of you, Boo Butt! Love you.” Now, Bardi Gang can fall in love with the baby, too.

Fans flooded the comments with love and support. One follower wrote, “These are the moments that matter most. So much love in one picture… absolutely beautiful.” Another user commented on the big reveal, “Two boys and two girls! WHAT A BLESSING! Your kids are going to all be the best of friends!” A third supporter gushed, “Our little patriot is here.” “You deserve happiness! You deserve peace! You are a good mommy! A good woman,” read a fourth reaction. And, of course, a swarm of fans dropped heart emojis to celebrate the precious occasion with a simple congratulations.

Cardi B is balancing motherhood, new music and an upcoming tour

The Grammy Award winner confirmed the birth of her fourth child in her first public appearance on Nov. 13. The rapper is also a proud mom to her daughters, Kulture and Blossom, and son Wave, all of whom she shares with her ex, Offset. As one fan pointed out, “She was out on that field Nov. 3, had him [on] Nov. 4 and popped out looking flawless nine days later like a boss.”

Cardi B marked this new chapter in a reflective and heartfelt message. “Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world,” she wrote. “A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

In September, she released her sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA? And like the project’s first single, the Bronx native is already back “Outside” and gearing up for a busy 2026. She’s set to kick off her “Little Miss Drama Tour” in February. As Beyoncé once said, girls run the world because they’re “strong enough to bear the children, then get back to business,” and Cardi B is proving just that!