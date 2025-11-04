Image Image Credit Elsa / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Stefon Diggs confirmed the baby’s gender during the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Cardi B says Diggs helped her heal and regain confidence after a public breakup.

The couple’s relationship has drawn attention since going public earlier this year.

Stefon Diggs just dropped a big update about his growing family with Cardi B.

While attending the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, the New England Patriots wide receiver revealed that he and the Bronx rapper are expecting a son — and shared what he’s most excited to do with him once he arrives. “It’s a boy,” he told PEOPLE in an interview published today (Nov. 4). “That’s enough for me.”

Diggs added, “I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.” Diggs, who’s already a proud dad to 9-year-old Nova from a previous relationship, also confirmed to Extra that the baby’s arrival is right around the corner. “It’s supposed to happen real soon,” he shared. “So, wish us both luck.”

The pair’s relationship has sparked plenty of buzz since they went public earlier this year — from their courtside date nights to Cardi cheering Diggs on at a Patriots game. Now, with their first child together on the way, it seems the couple is gearing up for their next big adventure.

Cardi B on finding love again and revealing baby No. 4 with Stefon Diggs

As previously reported by REVOLT, Cardi B announced her pregnancy with Diggs in September while promoting her sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA? During an interview on CBS Mornings, she confirmed, “I am having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.”

The 33-year-old described how the NFL player helped her heal and regain her confidence after a difficult public breakup. “He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong,” she said. Cardi admitted that criticism sometimes makes her hesitate to release music but credited Diggs for pushing her forward: “He was just like ‘Girl, you better get it together.’ He makes me feel very confident… And it makes you feel like you could take over the world.”

Cardi also shared that Diggs restored her faith in love after heartbreak. “He just told me, ‘Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you,’” she said — and it seems he’s doing exactly that.