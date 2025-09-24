Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B attends Cardi B "Am I The Drama" meet and greet at DBS Sounds on September 22, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Cardi B says her cosmetic surgeries are about personal preference, not insecurity.

She compares changing her body to switching wigs, emphasizing freedom of choice.

Her comments reflect ongoing conversations about body image and cosmetic trends in Hip Hop.

Cardi B isn’t here for the assumption that she goes under the knife out of self-doubt. During a recent appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the Bronx native opened up about the choices she’s made to alter her body and why they don’t define her confidence.

Cardi addressed what she called a “misconception” that cosmetic surgery equals insecurity. “I used to make money off dancing naked. Like I was making money because of my looks,” she explained. “Not because of my brain, not because of my mouth, not because of my anything — because of my looks.”

The 32-year-old went on to note that her financial independence has given her the freedom to change things as she sees fit. “I was making thousands of dollars because of my looks before surgery, before I got my teeth done, before I got my nose done, before I got my ass done,” she said.

For Cardi, tweaking her appearance is about preference, not self-esteem. She even compared it to experimenting with hair. “You change your wig every other day,” she joked. “I never really been insecure. I just really like, I just like a certain type of bodies. And it’s like, if I have the money and if I could, I’m gonna change it if I want to.”

Certified platinum, critically acclaimed: a star-studded album

Last Friday (Sept. 19), Cardi B released her long-awaited sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?. The 23-track project features Janet Jackson, Summer Walker, Kehlani, Lizzo, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Cash Cobain, Dougie F, and Lourdiz. Already certified Platinum, the follow-up to her 2018 Invasion of Privacy, has been dominating playlists and sparking conversations online. Even her estranged husband, Offset, admitted, “That s**t hard,” adding, “She gon' do her big one, too” just days before the release.