Key Takeaways

Cardi B just dropped major personal news while rolling out her sophomore album. The Bronx native confirmed on “CBS Mornings” that she and her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, are expecting their first child together — her fourth overall.

“I am having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she told Gayle King. Cardi B added that she feels empowered balancing music, motherhood and business. “I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work … while I’m creating a baby,” she said. “Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other. We’re in the same space in our careers … I feel like we’re really great, and one of the best at what we do.”

Cardi B shared that the New England Patriots wide receiver has been her anchor during moments of doubt. “He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong,” she continued. “I mean, like, two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack … People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you, and people [were] just saying very mean things about me.”

The 32-year-old admitted criticism can make her hesitate to release music. “I’m like, ‘See, this is why I don’t put music out’ … When people just rip it apart, it just hurts you and it [crushes] you,” she said. But she credited Diggs for keeping her grounded: “He was just like ‘Girl, you better get it together.’ He makes me feel very confident … And it makes you feel like you could take over the world.”

Announcing the pregnancy on her own terms

Cardi B said she waited to go public with her pregnancy until she could “close some deals first.” “You don’t really want to say right away that you’re pregnant,” she explained. “It’s like, let me see a couple of more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy.”

She joked that she hadn’t even told her parents yet because she is “scared of them” — even though they “like” Diggs. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker also reflected on their whirlwind romance. “Everybody kept telling me I should have fun, and we had a little too much fun and now I’m here … We’re very excited. We’re very happy.”

Cardi B also revealed she was hesitant to fall in love after her high-profile divorce from Offset, but Diggs reassured her: “He just told me, ‘Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you.’”

The rapper is due before her “Little Miss Drama Tour” begins in February 2026. “As soon as I give birth, tour rehearsals start. I don’t come from weak women,” she said. She also urged fans to support her music: “Now y’all [can] buy my album so I [can] buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff … ‘Cause I’m a mother of four now.”