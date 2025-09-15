Image Image Credit Dominik Bindl / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B attends the Alexander Wang show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Cardi B is using sidewalk sales and subway skits to promote Am I The Drama? in New York City.

Her approach has sparked viral reactions, with fans calling the rollout nostalgic and intentional.

This marks Cardi B’s first full-length album release since 2018, dropping Sept. 19.

Cardi B is bringing back old-school promo for her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, and her fans are loving every moment of it. Over the past week, the Bronx rapper has been spotted selling physical copies of her upcoming project in New York City, staging skits on the subway, and curating nostalgic experiences that harken back to when artists moved music hand-to-hand.

On Sept. 6, Cardi shared a clip of herself posted up on a sidewalk with stacks of CDs on a black sheet. “My label said I gotta get out in these streets and sell this album,” she captioned the video. Wearing a Kehlani hoodie, rastacap, and burning incense while playing Bob Marley, she shouted prices to passersby just like an old-school street vendor.

She doubled down on the throwback vibe with another viral video posted this past Friday, Sept. 12, this time hopping on the subway to sell CDs out of a candy box. “7 more days until I find out if I’m going to lose my home… Buy my album to help me save it,” she joked in the caption. Walking through the train car, Cardi introduced herself to passengers: “Good evening everybody, I’m trying to sell these CDs, I’m trying to change my life around.” She even quipped, “I used to be a professional ballerina,” before pitching, “Please support a mother of three.”

Social media lit up with praise for the rollout. “For those who don’t know, this is how it was back in the day,” @Aj_spells tweeted. “I couldn’t wait to get my CD in the mail with the lyric book.” @BardisDanger added, “Cardi’s approach for this rollout is just a genius move… Just 10’s across the board, no shade.”

Another fan, @TheRocSupremacy, said, “The Clipse [and] Cardi B are showing people what a great intentional album rollout looks like. Marketing budget, traditional interviews, [and] creative ways to showcase the product. Please let the era of coke rants [and] sloppy AI usage be left in the past.”

Others echoed the same energy: “Whoever is the mastermind behind this Cardi B album rollout, absolute genius! This was WELL THOUGHT OUT! Anytime Cardi gets to [a] chance to show her personality, she’s gonna win, but I haven’t seen a rollout this strong in years. Artists, take notes!” wrote @Radio_Rahiem319, while @BougieBratProd called it “literally top tier.”

@MrJeromeTrammel summed it up: “They heard the criticisms — the album will flop, sophomore jinx, Atlantic Records budget cuts, [and] etc. They took that [and] created a comedic marketing strategy, that has her begging us to buy the album! She’ll pull big numbers!”

Am I The Drama? drops soon

Cardi B’s sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, lands Sept. 19, her first full-length project in seven years following her Grammy-winning debut. Between the street-side sales, subway antics, and heavy fan engagement, her rollout has people talking — and buying.