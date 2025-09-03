Image Image Credit Kevin Winter via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at the 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Cardi B’s new album, AM I THE DRAMA?, arrives on Sept. 19.

She’s maintained visibility throughout her seven-year-long gap between projects with high-profile features and a strong social media presence.

Her manager says Cardi’s confidence is rooted in fans who continue to support her music.

Cardi B’s sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, is set to drop on Sept. 19, marking her first full-length release in seven years. Despite the long gap, her cultural presence has only grown stronger over time.

In an interview for Billboard’s Saturday (Aug. 30) issue, the South Bronx native opened up about forging her own path, from becoming a global fashion and brand powerhouse to learning emotional growth and balance as a mother of three.

Since her Grammy Award-winning debut, Invasion of Privacy, she’s navigated personal highs and lows, including a divorce from Offset, the father of her children.

When asked about her staying power amid a wave of new female rap talent, Cardi opened up about the love she’s seen from her fans. “So many girls come and go. They’re great, but yet [the fans are] asking for my product,” she shared. “Every year there’s a debate on social media about when is my album dropping. They’re not saying that about other people, so y’all need to ask them. That’s why I’m so confident.”

In 2019, she won Best Rap Album at the Grammys, making her the first solo female rapper to win the award. The Bronx native also has five Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s, 13 Top 10 hits, and is the first female artist to have every track on an album RIAA-certified platinum or higher.

She’s also become one of music’s most in-demand collaborators, with a roster that includes top pop artists like Bruno Mars and Maroon 5 and rap stars Latto and GloRilla — all without ever headlining her own tour.

“What’s special about Cardi is that she knows her audience, her fan base, and how to stay relevant,” her manager, Shawn Holiday, told Billboard. “She hasn’t put out an album in seven years, but she knows how to stay current because she knows how to do features that keep her in the marketplace.”

AM I THE DRAMA? is paving the way for a possible Super Bowl halftime show

While she’s keeping her forthcoming album’s features under wraps, Cardi is confident the project — which includes “WAP” and “Up” — will be worth the wait. She’s never been one to rush music to satisfy demand; for her, it has to be great. “I’m very picky with my music,” she said.

In June, she dropped the album’s lead single, “Outside,” which debuted in the Hot 100’s Top 10. On Aug. 15, she followed up with “Imaginary Playerz,” a confident flip on JAY-Z’s 1997 classic, REVOLT noted.

Cardi said her motivation stems from a passion for winning and evolving: “If I’m learning something, I want to be the best I can be. I love the game, and I love evolving,” she said.

The rapper and fashion icon noted that her evolution may soon include a Super Bowl halftime show in the future — a stage she previously turned down but sees happening once she has more hits to perform.

As for how she defines success for AM I THE DRAMA?, Cardi told Billboard that it’ll be haters and fans alike talking about the album at all hours — saying, “She put out a great album.”

With AM I THE DRAMA?, Cardi B is reaffirming her place in Hip Hop. Whether it’s fans or critics talking, she’s making sure the conversation is centered on her.