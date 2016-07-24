GloRilla’s studio debut album, GLORIOUS, has finally arrived. The 15-song offering dropped on Friday (Oct. 11) with guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, T-Pain, Muni Long, and Fridayy, among many others.
The project fittingly opened with “INTRO,” in which the Memphis native reflected on her life before fame and signing with Yo Gotti’s CMG. The record was succeeded by “HOLLON” and the “PROCEDURE,” GloRilla’s third collaboration with Latto to date.
Other highlights included “TGIF,” the Sexyy Red-assisted “WHATCHU KNOW ABOUT ME,” which flipped Boosie Badazz’s “Wipe Me Down,” and “RAIN DOWN ON ME.” The last-mentioned track featured gospel goliaths Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard, and Chandler Moore. Listen to GLORIOUS below.
Since the LP’s release, fans have been flooding social media with their opinions. “Man, I love this GloRilla album already,” wrote one Twitter user. “[It has] affirmations, God, a sprinkle of ratchet activity, crunk, personality, and unapologetic Memphis and southern rap.” Check out some other reactions to GLORIOUS below.
GLORIOUS served as a follow-up to April’s Ehhthang Ehhthang. The mixtape housed fan favorites like “Wanna Be” and “Yeah Glo!” Regarding her decision to drop two projects in 2024, GloRilla told Billboard, “Last year, I was supposed to drop my debut album, but I was still just getting used to stuff and working a lot. When the top of the year came, I had the project basically done.”
“I was like, ‘OK, I gotta give them the mixtape before I give them the album,’ because I went the whole year without dropping anything. That’s why I said I was gonna give them the mixtape first, get ‘em back used to me first, give ‘em a feel of me, and then that’s gonna prep me for the album,” she continued. “The mixtape did good and did what it was supposed to do, which prepped me for my album.”