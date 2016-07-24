Image Image Credit Warner Bros. TV / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla’s studio debut album, GLORIOUS, has finally arrived. The 15-song offering dropped on Friday (Oct. 11) with guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, T-Pain, Muni Long, and Fridayy, among many others.

The project fittingly opened with “INTRO,” in which the Memphis native reflected on her life before fame and signing with Yo Gotti’s CMG. The record was succeeded by “HOLLON” and the “PROCEDURE,” GloRilla’s third collaboration with Latto to date.

Other highlights included “TGIF,” the Sexyy Red-assisted “WHATCHU KNOW ABOUT ME,” which flipped Boosie Badazz’s “Wipe Me Down,” and “RAIN DOWN ON ME.” The last-mentioned track featured gospel goliaths Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard, and Chandler Moore. Listen to GLORIOUS below.

Since the LP’s release, fans have been flooding social media with their opinions. “Man, I love this GloRilla album already,” wrote one Twitter user. “[It has] affirmations, God, a sprinkle of ratchet activity, crunk, personality, and unapologetic Memphis and southern rap.” Check out some other reactions to GLORIOUS below.