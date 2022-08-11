Image Image Credit Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After a couple of well-received EPs, GloRilla can finally deliver her official debut album. On Thursday (Sept. 19), the Memphis talent shared the official artwork for Glorious, which will arrive on Oct. 11. On Friday (Sept. 20), she gave the masses a taste of what to expect with the hard-hitting "Hollon." The SkipOnDaBeat, FNZ, and DJ Montay-produced offering saw the CMG-signed artist delivering the boastful, celebratory raps for which she's become well-known.

“H**, you must not know what you just started, me and my b**ches go gnarly, give a f**k about this party, we gon' step on s**t regardless, get my goons, swipe that b**ch, and then I dispute the charges, makin' music, beatin' on b**ches, I be really marchin', I got hands for a h**, I get bands for a show, he want chance after chance after chance, n**ga, no, I keep sayin', 'Free the four,' do my dance on them folks, if it's up, it's goin' down soon as I land on them folks..."

In 2022, GloRilla liberated Anyways, Life's Great..., which – including its bonus upgrade – consisted of 13 songs and assists from Niki Pooh and Cardi B, the latter of whom appeared on the top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit "Tomorrow 2." This past April, she kept her momentum going with Ehhthang Ehhthang, a 12-song mixtape with contributions from the likes of Moneybagg Yo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Finesse2Tymes.

GloRilla previously spoke on her rise to fame during an appearance on REVOLT's "Big Facts." "For the first month, I wasn’t believing nothing," she admitted. "It’s like traveling [is] the best and worst part. I be hating getting on planes now. I feel like we get on a plane every day -- every day it’s a plane, but I like traveling because I wasn’t traveling at first. I haven’t been anywhere before."