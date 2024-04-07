Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

In 2018, Megan Thee Stallion strutted onto the music scene with punchy wordplay and an explosive sound on her sultry single "Big Ole Freak." The Houston Hottie's talent and magnetic charm — underscored by her confident, fierce, and unfiltered attitude — soon cemented her as the main female rapper to watch. Her star power became even more undeniably clear with the release of her debut commercial mixtape, Fever. "Cocky AF" and assured enough to not only demand her way but have it, the Tina Snow artist’s take on southern rap, juxtaposed by fun, liberating lyrics and sharp delivery, took the industry by storm. It wasn't long before she landed tracks with artists like Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign and Beyoncé.

From her commanding stage presence to her raw vulnerability and irresistible sex appeal, Megan's music resonates with more than one kind of listener. While her solo projects set her apart as a Hip Hop powerhouse, her collaborations exemplify the interchangeability of her distinct sound.

There's no denying her ability to effortlessly flow on any beat alongside a variety of artists, whether it's a nostalgic trap cut or a melodic pop record. Below, see a few songs where she does just that. In no particular order, here are 11 of Megan’s best collabs.

1. Savage Remix by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Megan is going down in history as one of the only artists to have Beyoncé spit a featured verse. "Savage Remix" was a big hit with fans, spending 28 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song in 2021. The Houston icons talk their talk on the confident and upbeat anthem, which they performed onstage for the first time in their hometown during the “Renaissance World Tour.” Although the track is the follow-up to the original hit from Megan's 2020 EP Suga, it does not appear on any albums and was released as a single.

2. Wanna Be by GloRilla featuring Megan Thee Stallion

GloRilla and Megan's chemistry is unmatched on this catchy summer anthem. Embracing the artists’ shared Southern roots, “Wanna Be” features impeccable Yo Gotti-assisted production and several samples. The track draws from Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag" and "Don't Save Her" by Three 6 Mafia vocalist Project Pat, who Megan frequently names as one of her biggest influences and pays homage to in her music.

3. 34+35 Remix by Ariana Grande featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat

Who knew a collaboration between Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and Megan would produce such a smash hit? Though each artist is known for their unique signature sounds, the trio complemented each other perfectly in a flirtatious, bubbly and lighthearted way. Deviating from the fiery beats Megan usually overlays, this gem demonstrated that the “HISS” rapper’s verses stand tall in any genre. With over 114 million views on YouTube, the remix’s music video boasts a critical reception that proves fans definitely fell in love with the collaboration.

4. Don’t Stop by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Young Thug

Young Thug has proven he can go bar-for-bar in any music setting, and though this isn't the pairing you might expect, "Don't Stop" doesn't disappoint. Edgy production from Buddha Bless pushes the creative flair forward, and the transition from the hook to Young Thug's verse comes right on time. It’s fast, but you can hear that neither artist is playing catch up.

5. Freaky Girls by Megan Thee Stallion featuring SZA

SZA's hook is one of the best parts of “Freaky Girls” from Megan's debut album, Good News. The “Kill Bill” singer's melodies float on the track, adding an extra layer to the seductive lyrics of sexual prowess. It's a sensual R&B jam produced by Three 6 Mafia's Juicy J, and samples Adina Howard's "Freak Like Me." Although it's been some time since the record’s release, there’s no denying that fans would still love a visual from the duo.

6. Pose by Yo Gotti featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Megan Thee Stallion

"Pose" is a booming collaboration. Yo Gotti’s commanding presence perfectly complements Megan's scorching verses and Lil Uzi Vert's flow, making the remix a testament to the artists’ collective talent and ability to adapt to a range of signature styles.

7. Sweetest Pie by Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa

Another hot track, “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa features more than playful lyrics and a dreamy melody. Peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, the bubbly pop single featured an accompanying video that garnered attention from audiences for its stunning visuals. With a creative and vibrant atmosphere, the song once again showcases Megan’s skill in navigating genres outside of the Hip Hop landscape.

8. WAP by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

This viral sensation effortlessly peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks. However, it also received both criticism and praise from audiences for its raunchy, sex-positive lyrics. With over 530 million views on YouTube and a billion streams on Spotify, "WAP" is easily a fan favorite. In an interview for Vogue, Cardi B spoke about the single’s controversy, saying, "Maybe because we’re more mainstream now, the song reached more conservative people over the internet. I guess it made some soccer moms cry. But I cannot believe the song became so political. I am very used to hearing explicit lyrics from women. Growing up, I listened to Trina, Khia, Lil’ Kim [and] Foxy Brown. Their lyrics were more explicit than mine!"

9.Ungrateful by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Key Glock

On “Ungrateful,” Megan and Key Glock tell off anyone who isn't gracious. Similarly to "Scary" featuring Rico Nasty, this hard-hitting track offers frigid production by one of Key Glock's frequent collaborators, Bandplay. Its unforgettable and melodic hook is a standout on the Texas rapper's second studio album, Traumazine.

10. Cash Shit by Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby

From Fever, "Cash Shit” marked the beginning of several chart-topping collaborations between Megan and DaBaby. This hit about flexing your coins became popular due to its infectious beat and the dynamic chemistry between the two artists.

11. Scary by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty and Megan paired up to unleash this eerie, Halloweeny cut onto their fans. It features some of the most clear-cut production on Traumazine and one of the catchiest hooks. It's different from Rico Nasty's typical razor-like, hard-hitting delivery, so it could be interesting to see which direction the female lyricists might take on one of her EPs.