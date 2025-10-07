Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B used Paris Haute Couture Week as a visual campaign for her upcoming album, Am I the Drama?

Each fashion moment echoed themes of death, rebirth, and transformation tied to the album’s concept.

From live crows to sculptural gowns, her looks blurred the line between fashion and performance art.

Cardi B is in full album rollout mode, using Paris Haute Couture Week as a high-fashion stage for her Am I the Drama? campaign. The unparalleled creativity of designers began on July 7, featuring runway shows from Schiaparelli, Maison Margiela, Balenciaga, and more. Her every look doubled as a visual teaser, turning her fashion week presence into a bold album marketing strategy full of the good drama fans love.

The “Bodak Yellow” empress amped up the promotion of her sophomore LP in mid-June with the release of her outspoken single, “Outside,” and since then, all eyes have been locked on the Atlantic Records artist. The big project includes themes surrounding death and rebirth. The album cover features an image of Cardi posed in a red tulip-shaped bodysuit and red heels as a swarm of crows gathers around her in a dreary setting.

In a June 27 X Space, she revealed the symbolism “represents loss, but it also represents strength.” Some of her best looks from the week are proof that the time to grind and generate buzz for the project is now — and Cardi made sure her sophomore album a main topic of discussion.

Cardi B brings surprise Am I the Drama? companion to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Cardi gave Am I the Drama? a not-so-subtle nod when she accessorized her black gown with grandiose fringed shoulders with a real-life crow. The black bird, nicknamed Crowdi B, was perched on her gloved hand as she ascended the Petit Palais stairs to Schiaparelli’s show.

Cardi B channels symbolism from Am I the Drama?

Image Image Credit Ussin Yala / Contributor via Getty Imagaes Image Alt Cardi B Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The halo of sparkly, 3-D flowers she wore to the Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 showcase echoed vibes from the Am I the Drama? album trailer that dropped on June 22. In one scene from the clip, Cardi wore a fitted black dress with a ring of crows framing her face.

Cardi B’s mysterious couture mirrors remaining details about her album’s tracklist

For the Stéphane Rolland couture display, the diamond-certified hitmaker commanded the flash of cameras when she stepped out in a white and black ensemble with a structured cloak-like hood. “The old me is dead. The old, nice Cardi letting y’all live, letting y’all breathe, ignoring shade — that s**t is dead... I’m reborn again, and this time I ain’t taking s**t from nobody,” Cardi told fans last month, hinting at what they can expect to hear on the new project. Apple Music lists 23 tracks, but only three titles — “Outside,” “Up,” and “WAP” — have been revealed, leaving plenty of mystery about guest features.

Am I the Drama? themes converge with Paris couture style

She was a “damsel” in ivory as she headed to the Ashi Studio Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show, dramatically fleeing from her Paris hotel only to be greeted by a sea of paparazzi. The cinematic moment shared on Instagram is a callback to a second album teaser where she similarly fled from a swarm of crows.

Cardi B is back “Outside” and turning every fashion moment into a statement. Her Am I the Drama? era isn’t just about music — it’s a full-blown takeover.