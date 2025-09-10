Image Image Credit Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Offset is standing behind Cardi B as she prepares to drop her long-awaited sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?

The “Bodies” hitmaker spoke to TMZ outside LAX on Tuesday (Sept. 9), where he addressed both of their new projects and questions about possible competition. When asked if their kids might see both parents nominated for Album of the Year, Offset replied without hesitation, “For sure.”

The rap game is infamous for pitting artists against each other, but when the reporter inquired about the idea of his album going up against Cardi B's, he said, “Never, never. Nah, nah, nah, I just want all peace, man, for us to win, everybody gotta win. We got kids to take care of, we got to catch the dubs.” He also plans to support her new album when it drops, saying, “That s**t hard” and adding, “She gon' do her big one, too.”

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in July 2024 while also announcing her third pregnancy with him. Their daughter, Blossom, arrived in September of that year. AM I THE DRAMA? is scheduled for release Sept. 19 and marks the Bronx rapper’s first full-length project in seven years. In recent months, she dropped lead single “Outside” and follow-up “Imaginary Playerz” with an accompanying visual.

Offset’s most personal era yet

As for Offset, he’s moving into a new chapter with KIARI, his third solo studio album. “It was an album that meant a lot to me, after my name, you know what I mean? And just me being personable, me being vulnerable about life, and people like it… and that’s a blessing, man,” he told TMZ. The project includes features from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, YFN Lucci, Gunna, JID, Key Glock, Teezo Touchdown, John Legend, and Ty Dolla $ign, with the deluxe adding CeeLo Green and BNYX.