Key Takeaways

Cardi B says Stefon Diggs’ NFL discipline inspired her to become more organized and stop complaining.

She admits she’s never had a structured routine but is now learning to map out her days.

Cardi B reflects on how her new relationship is helping her grow beyond old habits.

Cardi B is opening up about how her new relationship is reshaping her personal habits. In a recent Billboard cover story, the Bronx rapper spoke about her boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs, and the inspiration she’s drawn from his discipline and work ethic.

“It was very tough, but it is what it is. It’s tough hiding. It’s tough dating in your 30s, too, but I like him. I love him, today,” she said of going public with Diggs. “I was always scared of dating people [because] I’ve always been in a long relationship since I was like 21.”

When asked how Diggs has influenced her, Cardi kept it real. “Personally, I’ll never complain about my job or about lack of sleep. I’m not super disciplined. I don’t really have a sleep schedule. I don’t ever like to map out my day. I don’t even like to schedule my month. It just overwhelms me. The one thing I’ve been learning is to be more organized and not complain,” she explained.

Watching his grind firsthand left her in awe. “He has to do two different things: learn his playbook and get physical. He has to be in bed at a certain time and wake up at a certain time. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. You’re literally in the military. You really work hard,’” the “I Like It” hitmaker said. “I work hard, but I can take a little break. I can lay back and I don’t have to be running, but it’s very inspirational to see how hard somebody works. It’s just like, ‘Wow. You should be proud of yourself.’”

Moving forward after Offset

Cardi’s comments about love come after years of ups and downs with her estranged husband, Offset. The pair married in 2017 and share three children together: daughters Kulture and Blossom and son Wave.

The AM I THE DRAMA? artist filed for divorce in 2020 before the couple briefly reconciled, but she filed again in July 2024. In her Billboard conversation, she didn’t dwell on the past, only saying, “I tried. Next question.”