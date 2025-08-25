Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Mark Blinch / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Offset backstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025 at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Drake watches on as the Sacramento Kings play the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Offset is putting some respect on Drake’s name — not just for the hits, but for how he handled business behind the scenes.

During a new episode of the “Full Send Podcast,” Offset revealed that the Canadian rapper never once charged Migos for a feature, even when they were at the top of their game. “Always showed love. Always pulled up to the video shoots, all that s**t. Don’t make it a hassle, don’t be charging n**gas nothing,” he said. “ Even [when] we [were] lit... [He] didn’t charge.”

And it didn’t stop there. The Georgia native went on to say that Drake gave them equal splits when it came to royalties and never tried to keep all the publishing or anything to himself.

The respect runs deep. Their bond dates back to “Versace,” Migos’ breakout track that went viral once Drake jumped on the remix. From there, they followed up with bangers like “Walk It Talk It” and “Having Our Way,” cementing a run that helped define a moment in Hip Hop.

Offset on collaborating with Quavo to honor Takeoff

In related news, Offset recently opened up about his current relationship with Quavo following Takeoff’s passing. While the two haven’t announced anything official, Offset said he is open to the idea of coming together for an album to honor Takeoff. “It’s possible. It’s not impossible,” he said during an interview with Ebro Darden. “No conversations about that, though, but it’s possible. You know, we’re just building us first. I mean, just checking in with each other… [Like] ‘everything good? You good? You good?’”

All of this comes as Offset promotes his third studio album, KIARI, which dropped last Friday (Aug. 22). The deeply personal project features YoungBoy Never Broke Again, YFN Lucci, Gunna, JID, Key Glock, Teezo Touchdown, John Legend, and Ty Dolla $ign.