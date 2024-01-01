Image Image Credit Artwork for “TEN” Image Alt Offset Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) usually brings a flood of romantic ballads and heartfelt dedications, but Offset had something else in mind. Instead of a love letter, the Atlanta rapper used the occasion to drop his new single, “TEN” — a track that, at least on the surface, seems more about financial independence and emotional detachment than traditional romance.

Over an Afrobeats-inspired instrumental, Offset made it clear that he’s unbothered and focused on his own success. The song’s hook delivered the striking message, “You gon’ have to f**k ‘bout 10 more n** gas to get over me,” which was follows by the blunt realization, “She bad, but she bad for a n**ga, too.” There’s also a declaration of where his priorities lie, which bars like, “I don’t need you, I got money/ I don’t miss you, I got money/ Love you, but not like money.”

Relationship drama whiplash

While not confirmed in the slightest, “TEN” sounds like a veiled reference to Offset’s on-again-off-again relationship with estranged wife Cardi B. Still, the timing is interesting. The Bronx emcee filed for divorce from the Migos alum at the end of July 2024 — just weeks before they welcomed their third child together. “Slowly but surely, everybody gotta go their separate ways,” she reportedly expressed on X Spaces about the split months later. “My kids gotta get used to that, ‘No, you’re not going to come home every single day and your dad is gonna be here.’ Slowly, but surely.”

Despite their ups and downs (and a few raw moments on social media), both Offset and Cardi have largely shown love and respect for one another, particularly when it comes to co-parenting. Even in the midst of past fallouts, they’ve found ways to reconcile — sometimes privately, other times in full public view. Their dynamic has always been unpredictable, but one thing remains clear: They share a deep history, both personally and professionally.

A page from Future’s playbook

Whether “Ten” is truly about Cardi or just a broader statement on love and loss, Offset is embracing a different kind of Valentine’s Day energy; one that puts money and self-preservation above sentimentality. And while Cardi has yet to respond directly to the track, she’s always been known for speaking her mind. If she has something to say, fans won’t have to wait long to hear it.