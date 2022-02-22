Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images and Frederic J. Brown / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B, BIA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B is all for going bar for bar on wax with BIA, but she draws the line at lyrical jabs about her marriage and family.

The two rappers have recently taken digs at each other, with the New York artist on “Wanna Be (Remix)” with GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion and the Boston talent on “SUE ME,” which she played on Instagram Live early Sunday (June 2), a mere hours after Cardi first played a snippet of it during her live chat with fans on Saturday (June 1).

Cardi explicitly expressed that a line was crossed when BIA rapped that she had been unfaithful to Offset. In late December, she confirmed that she and the Migos rapper were separated after six years of marriage and two kids. On the diss, she says, “How you mad at him cheating on you? B**ch, tell him the truth.” During the live stream, the RIAA diamond-certified rapper addressed the tension between her and the up-and-coming artist.

“You can diss me. We can go battle for battle,” said Cardi, but lying about her “p**sy” without “receipts” was a quick route to a defamation lawsuit, much like the multimillion-dollar one she successfully won against blogger Tasha K in 2022. Further airing her grievances to fans, the “Bodak Yellow” superstar said, “If any b**ch wanna rap battle or do whatever the f**k,” that she was down to do so. “You can diss me all you want. You can talk about oh how I look, how I can’t rap, blah, blah, blah, whatever the f**k. I don’t give a f**k,” she said.

But her fractured romantic relationship is not something to play with. “It’s like when you go around lying on me and lying on my p**sy and then it’s like you doing lies that it’s like you trying to mess with my home. Like, you trying [to] mess with my house… To me, that’s beyond rap s**t, like to me… that’s some real hating a** s**t, and it’s crazy,” explained Cardi.

Despite confirming the split, neither she nor Offset have addressed if they have reconciled. However, during the live chat, the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” alumna said that she and her husband share an unbreakable bond regardless of the challenges their non-perfect union may face.

Moreover, the chart-topping artist, who is approaching the release of her long-awaited sophomore album, noted that those lyrics alleging infidelity aside, “I’m in a great place in my career; whether I drop new music or not, I’m still one of the top female rappers — the top female rappers. When I drop music or I’m not dropping, I’m one of the most streamed and most talked about b**ch, even when I’m laying down at home.”

The slow but steady rollout for the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy includes singles “Like What (Freestyle)” and “Enough (Miami)," which were both released this year, as well as 2023’s “Bongos” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.