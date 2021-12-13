Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B is giving fans something new and unexpected on her second studio album. On Saturday (April 6), the “Bongos” artist joined her supporters in marking the sixth anniversary of the release of her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, while also hinting at what is to come soon.

“[Six] years ago, I released my first album, and it broke so many records [gah-lee]! [Six] years later, I’m preparing to drop the next one this year. It’s so different from what everyone is expecting, and I’m so excited. Love you guys and thank you for the support! I’ll talk to ya’ soon, [I've] been so busy these last few days,” she tweeted.

Her debut yielded accolades like winning Rap Album of the Year at the Grammys and Album of the Year at the BET Awards in 2019. It also boasts two RIAA diamond-certified records, “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin — she shares a third diamond record, “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5, featured on the band’s 2018 album Toggo Music 50.

The hint at her upcoming album being a departure from the sounds of Invasion of Privacy led Missy Elliott to come to her defense when a Twitter user suggested that she give people “what they need” to “win people back” with the project and to save the experimentation for her third studio album.

Elliott wholeheartedly disagreed, instead writing, “Absolutely, yes it’s the time to experiment. Take it from someone who experimented and many others which allowed them to not be boxed [into] one sound and style. I can name tons who each of [their] albums sounded nothing like the one before.”

In 2022, the “Lose Control” entertainer shared the same sentiment about artists taking risks early on in their careers. She tweeted, “Sophomore albums are a very pivotal time for artists! Here is a gem from Missy: Your sophomore album [is] stressful but it’s the best album to experiment on! Don’t be afraid! [because] if you play safe you will be boxed in [and] it’s hard to get out because your fans get used to that one sound.” She also shared that artists should trust their gut when choosing songs instead of being swayed by the opinions of others. “You are the one that [has] to sell it and convince people it’s hot,” insisted the revered trendsetter.

Cardi responded to the encouraging words backing her decision to step out of her comfort zone. “Yup! I’m a little nervous, but I don’t care! I’m liking doing things that my ears want to listen to and reflecting the mood I [have] been in. It feels good," she tweeted.

Last month, she turned heads when she dropped two new tracks, “Like What (Freestyle)” which sampled Elliott’s “She’s a B**ch,” and then the fan-demanded cut “Enough (Miami).” A release date for the album has not been revealed, but with the rollout already in motion, Cardi has promised fans she is committed to dropping it sometime this year.