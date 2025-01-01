Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center



Nothing sets the mood for love like '90s R&B. Whether you are celebrating a new romance, a long-time love, or just vibing solo with self-love, the smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics of this golden era can transport you straight into a love story. The '90s delivered some of the most iconic R&B slow jams — songs that continue to be the soundtrack of romance decades later. From passionate ballads to slow grooves, these 14 classics capture the essence of love, making them perfect for your Valentine’s Day playlist. So, light the candles, pour the wine, and let these timeless jams bring the romance on February 14th.

1. All My Life by K-Ci & JoJo

A staple at weddings and love celebrations, "All My Life" by K-Ci & JoJo is one of the most heartfelt love songs of the '90s. With its gentle piano melody and soaring harmonies, the track expresses deep gratitude for a soulmate. The duo’s passionate delivery makes this ballad an emotional anthem for lovers everywhere. Its timeless appeal continues to make it a go-to song for romantic occasions, proving that true love stands the test of time.

2. I’ll Make Love to You by Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men mastered the art of love songs, and "I’ll Make Love to You" remains one of their most iconic. The smooth harmonies, combined with the sensual lyrics, create a slow jam perfect for a romantic evening. This chart-topping hit became an instant classic, staying at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks. Its blend of heartfelt lyrics and polished vocal delivery makes it a must-have for any Valentine’s Day playlist.

3. Back at One by Brian McKnight

"Back at One" is a love song blueprint, breaking down romance into simple steps. Brian McKnight’s silky vocals and the song’s touching lyrics make it an ideal track to express commitment. Whether you are falling in love or reaffirming your devotion, this classic is a must. Its gentle piano melody and soulful delivery make it a heartfelt favorite, standing as one of McKnight’s most celebrated songs.

4. Here and Now by Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross' "Here and Now" is the definition of timeless romance. The song’s elegant instrumentation and Luther’s velvety voice make it a go-to for lovers. Its message of eternal love and devotion makes it a perfect Valentine’s Day soundtrack. Often played at weddings and anniversaries, this Grammy-winning song continues to symbolize deep, lasting commitment.

5. Forever My Lady by Jodeci

A fusion of R&B and New Jack Swing, "Forever My Lady" by Jodeci is a love declaration that still resonates. With its smooth beat and heartfelt lyrics, this track captures the excitement and passion of being deeply in love. The song’s sincerity and DeVante Swing’s signature production make it a standout in Jodeci’s catalog. It remains a beloved anthem for couples who appreciate raw, unfiltered emotion in their music.

6. Weak by SWV

"Weak" is one of the most iconic love songs of the '90s, blending vulnerability with breathtaking harmonies. SWV’s mesmerizing vocals over a soft, dreamy melody make this song an emotional masterpiece. It beautifully captures the feeling of being completely overcome by love. The track’s tender, heartfelt lyrics paired with the group’s flawless vocal delivery make it a timeless favorite.

7. Red Light Special by TLC

TLC’s "Red Light Special" is a sultry, slow-burning track that exudes passion. With its sensual lyrics and hypnotic melody, the song creates an intimate atmosphere perfect for setting the mood. T-Boz’s smoky vocals add a unique charm, making this one of TLC’s most unforgettable ballads. This track showcases the group’s ability to blend sensuality with sophisticated R&B.

8. My, My, My by Johnny Gill

Smooth and seductive, "My, My, My" by Johnny Gill is pure romance. With its lush production and Gill’s powerful vocals, this song is a classic when it comes to setting the mood. It’s the kind of track that makes you want to slow dance all night long. The combination of Gill’s rich voice and the song’s sensual instrumentation makes it an essential for any love-themed playlist.

9. No Ordinary Love by Sade

Sade’s "No Ordinary Love" is an anthem of deep, enduring passion. The hauntingly beautiful instrumentation and Sade’s ethereal voice make this song a masterpiece. It’s perfect for those who appreciate love in its most profound and poetic form. With its moody production and mesmerizing guitar riffs, the track stands as one of Sade’s most celebrated works.

10. So Into You by Tamia

Tamia’s "So Into You" is a dreamy, feel-good love song that never ages. Her angelic vocals float over a smooth beat, creating a track that perfectly encapsulates the feeling of being head over heels. This song is ideal for celebrating new and lasting love. The gentle rhythm and heartfelt lyrics help set the mood.

11. Cupid by 112

A Valentine’s Day playlist isn’t complete without "Cupid" by 112. The song’s heartfelt lyrics about faith in love and the group’s signature harmonies make it an R&B classic. It’s a reminder that love requires trust and belief in each other. The smooth melody and emotional delivery make it one of 112’s standout hits.

12. I Swear by All-4-One

"I Swear" became a wedding staple in the '90s, and for good reason. All-4-One’s powerful harmonies and the song’s sincere lyrics make it a beautiful testament to unwavering love. Whether dancing with your partner or reminiscing about a special someone, this track hits home. Its heartfelt message and soaring vocals ensure it remains a favorite for romantic moments.

13. Nice and Slow by Usher

Usher’s "Nice and Slow" is the ultimate slow jam. With its sensual lyrics and smooth delivery, the song sets the perfect tone for romance. The R&B icon’s effortless vocals put this one on the list. The sultry beat and seductive lyrics make it a go-to for intimate moments.

14. Angel Of Mine by Monica

"Angel Of Mine” by Monica is a beautiful declaration of love and devotion. Her soulful voice, combined with tender lyrics, makes this song a heartfelt dedication. It’s the kind of track that expresses deep emotions without saying a word. The song’s delicate arrangement and Monica’s passionate delivery make it an unforgettable love ballad.

The '90s gave us some of the most legendary love songs of all time. These tracks embody the emotions of passion, devotion, and romance, making them the perfect additions to your Valentine’s Day playlist. Whether you are celebrating with a significant other or just indulging in the beauty of love songs, these classics will set the mood. Let the smooth melodies and soulful voices transport you into a love story that doesn’t fade.