Image Image Credit Simone Joyner via Getty Images Image Alt Drake points with his left hand while holding a microphone in his right hand, performing on stage. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

At a tour stop in Amsterdam, Drake told fans he built his career by “being nice,” not by being fake or disloyal.

The moment followed lingering tension from his 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar, which played out through a series of diss tracks.

He’s now focused on Iceman, his upcoming solo album, which reflects his current mindset and personal growth.

Drake doubled down on his "nice guy" image at a recent tour stop in Amsterdam, using the moment to reflect on loyalty, success, and the mindset behind his upcoming album, Iceman.

As seen in clips circulating on social media, the rapper paused during PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “$ome $pecial $hows 4 U Tour" EU stop on Wednesday (July 30) to encourage the crowd to never give up.

"I hope you get everything you want," Drake told the crowd, according to Complex. "Never give up. Keep going — not even on some preachy s**t. This might be the moment that you need to hear it. And the biggest thing I would say to you is I didn't get here by being a piece of s**t. I didn't get here by being a snake. I didn't get here by being a d**khead. I got here by being good to people, being nice to people, and my karma is straight.”

He added, "That's why I'm still on stage in 2025, trust me. And I appreciate you always supporting me, always being there for me. I love y'all. I don't have no jokes tonight. I usually tell a joke or some s**t, but tonight it's no jokes. It's just love. I appreciate you so much. I'm working on this album for y'all, Iceman. We got a lot to talk about."

The moment was met with applause, especially given Drake's history of high-profile feuds — most notably, his rivalry with Kendrick Lamar.

While the rappers' tension had been brewing for at least a decade, it erupted into a full-blown lyrical warfare in 2024 after Lamar's explosive verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," sparking a months-long exchange of scathing diss tracks. Fans on social media were quick to dissect every line, with many questioning how deep the personal shots had gone.

From Rick Ross to Joe Budden, Drake's history with feuds runs deep

Drake addressed the fallout — and other industry tensions — on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his collaborative 21-track release with PARTYNEXTDOOR on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).

The project blended romantic vibes with emotional introspection, and on the standout track “GIMME A HUG,” Drake shared that 21 Savage was the only one who checked in on him during the conflict with Lamar.

With Iceman on the horizon — his first solo album since 2023's For All the Dogs — Drake appears ready to shift the narrative surrounding his character. Whether he continues to reflect on his rise or fires more lyrical shots, one message is clear: Drake believes that kindness, not betrayal or disloyalty, got him to the top.