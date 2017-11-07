Image Image Credit Timothy Norris via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar's ascent in the music world showcases his unique blend of lyrical dexterity and social insight. Initially performing as K. Dot, he made waves with early mixtapes before attracting the attention of Dr. Dre, who played a pivotal role in launching his career. His debut album in 2011, Section.80, marked his entry into Hip Hop with a distinctive voice, weaving intricate narratives and social reflections. Lamar’s breakthrough came with 2012’s good kid, m.A.A.d city, a conceptual work that vividly chronicled his Compton upbringing. This album not only demonstrated his technical prowess, but also his dedication to addressing real-life issues through his art.

His subsequent release in 2015, To Pimp a Butterfly, merged jazz, funk, and Hip Hop to delve into themes of race and identity. The 2017 album DAMN. earned him a Pulitzer Prize, underscoring his ability to achieve both commercial success and critical recognition. Lamar continues to influence the music scene, striking a balance between mainstream appeal and profound artistry. His impact extends beyond Hip Hop, contributing to broader cultural dialogues on race, inequality, and social justice. Here are 13 facts you need to know about Kendrick Lamar.

1. He was the first Hip Hop artist to win a Pulitzer Prize

In 2018, the generational talent made history by winning the Pulitzer Prize for Music with his album DAMN., a monumental achievement that marked the first time a Hip Hop album received the honor. This solidified his status as not just a rapper, but a major artist who could seamlessly weave social and political commentary into his work.

2. He’s won over a dozen Grammys

Over the span of his career, Lamar has won an impressive over a dozen Grammy Awards, positioning himself as one of the most awarded artists in Hip Hop. His Grammy victories reflect both his commercial success and critical acclaim, honoring his contributions to music and unique style of storytelling. His latest wins at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards include Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and Best Rap Performance as well as Best Rap Song for “The Heart Part 5."

3. He was an executive producer for the Black Panther soundtrack

Lamar's role as producer and curator of the Black Panther soundtrack showcased his ability to merge music with cinema. The soundtrack became a cultural phenomenon in its own right, complementing the themes of the Marvel blockbuster while continuing Lamar’s legacy of producing impactful, socially conscious art.

4. He was influenced by Tupac and DMX

The “HUMBLE.” hitmaker has often cited Tupac, DMX, and Nas as major influences on his musical style. Growing up in Compton, he was shaped by their raw storytelling and unfiltered perspectives on life, which helped guide him in developing his own narrative voice.

5. His love for martial arts created his Kung Fu Kenny persona

Lamar introduced the alter ego "Kung Fu Kenny" on his album DAMN., a nod to his mastery of his craft. While K. Dot represented his journey of preparation and growth, Kung Fu Kenny reflects his evolution into a true master, embodying the skill and confidence he’s honed over the years. This new persona allowed Lamar to dive into deeper themes of power and control, further cementing his growth as an artist.

6. He is married to his high school sweetheart

Lamar’s personal life has been relatively private, but he has openly shared that he’s been with his high school sweetheart, Whitney Alford, for over a decade. Their long-lasting relationship has been a constant amidst his growing fame.

7. He was witness to Hip Hop history

When he was nine years old, Kung Fu Kenny had the rare experience of witnessing Tupac and Dr. Dre shoot the iconic “California Love” music video. This early brush with greatness undoubtedly fueled his own ambitions to leave a mark on the Hip Hop world.

8. His father’s past in Chicago helped shape his music

Lamar’s father was involved with Chicago’s Gangster Disciples before relocating the family to Compton, a move that likely influenced the “Alright” rapper’s exposure to complex social dynamics and the undercurrents of gang culture in his music.

9. Dr. Dre is his mentor

Image Image Credit Jim Spellman/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

The "Ignorance Is Bliss" video caught the attention of Dr. Dre, who personally reached out to mentor the then-23-year-old. This connection was a pivotal moment that led to his signing with Aftermath Entertainment and the start of his mainstream success.

10. He uses his voice and platform for the people

Known for his lyrical depth, the award-winning emcee addresses social issues such as racism, inequality, and the Black experience in America. His music often serves as a voice for the voiceless, sparking important conversations about systemic injustice.

11. His relationship with TDE played a key role in his career

Lamar’s journey with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) began when he impressed founder Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith by freestyling for two hours as a teenager. This moment helped him secure his place on the label, which played a critical role in shaping his career.

12. He is said to have revitalized conscious rap

The “B***h, Don't Kill My Vibe” lyricist has been credited with bringing conscious rap back into the mainstream, using his platform to create music that not only entertains but also addresses societal issues, helping elevate the genre's role as a tool for social change.

13. His first major co-sign was Lil Wayne

One of the first major co-signs the Compton native received came from Lil Wayne, who praised his talent early on. Wayne’s recognition of Lamar’s potential added momentum to his career, even before good kid, m.A.A.d city dropped.