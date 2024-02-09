Image Image Credit Chris Graythen/Contributor via Getty Images and Rob Kim/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Samuel L. Jackson, Kendrick Lamar and Spike Lee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In addition to serving as a message to Drake, Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime performance was a masterful display that challenged America’s conscience and highlighted the ongoing fight for equality. Held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the Sunday (Feb. 11) set featured Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam, who kept advising the rapper to water down his presentation for the masses.

Lamar’s decision to cast Jackson as the show’s narrator mirrored the veteran actor’s role in Chi-Raq, where he played Dolmedes and guided the audience through a modern adaptation of Aristophanes’ Lysistrata. That historic Greek comedy centered around a strong-willed woman who organized a sex strike to force an end to a destructive war. Jackson’s patriotic garb and the heavy presence of the American flag ran parallel to classic scenes from the 2015 crime musical.

Spike Lee, who produced, directed, and co-wrote Chi-Raq, acknowledged this homage in an Instagram post. “I want to thank my brother Kendrick for the 40 Acres and a Mule shoutout, which has been the name of my production company since NYU Grad Film School,” he wrote in response to a line the Compton emcee rapped near the beginning of the 13-minute extravaganza. “And I want to send a special shoutout to my Morehouse brother Samuel Jackson who started this Super Bowl halftime extravaganza as Uncle Sam.”

The term “40 acres and a mule” refers to a reneged post-Civil War plan intended to provide assets necessary for emancipated African Americans to achieve economic independence. Lee emphasized this historical context, stating, “The proposal was intended to provide land and resources to help free people achieve economic independence. This promise was ultimately broken. HAPPY BLACK HIS-HERSTORY.”

The halftime show occurred amid a political climate where DEI initiatives have faced significant challenges. The country’s current administration has been known for its critical stance on such programs, often framing them as divisive. Even having the sitting president at the Super Bowl added a layer of complexity to Lamar’s performance, which many interpreted as a direct commentary on these issues.

Jackson, an outspoken advocate for racial justice, also recognized the moment’s significance. "Super huge honor to be asked to be part of Kendrick Lamar’s halftime revolution,” the legendary entertainer expressed.

Lamar’s halftime show was more than a performance – it was a call to action and a reminder that the fight for equality is far from over. In a time when discussions of race, justice, and inclusion are often met with resistance, he used his platform to ensure these conversations remain at the forefront. While the utilization of rap diss tracks added to the overall experience, the pgLang frontman clearly mastered the art of hiding medicine in the candy.

Lee saw it. Jackson felt it. And Lamar, once again, used his platform to ensure that the rest of the world had to listen.