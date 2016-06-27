Image Image Credit Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Super Bowl LIX officially went down on Sunday (Feb. 9), and, after high anticipation, scores of viewers were able to tune in for Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show. Beginning with an unreleased track from his GNX teaser and numerous interludes from Samuel L. Jackson, the Compton emcee delivered a slew of hits, including “Squabble Up,” “HUMBLE.,” and “Euphoria,” his first full-length diss track to Drake.

Keeping with that theme, he acknowledged the Canadian emcee’s ongoing issues with UMG, stating, “I wanna play their favorite song, but you know they’re gonna sue.” Seconds later, he segued into “Not Like Us,” the scathing number that brought the Compton star back to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. SZA, Serena Williams (who could be seen crip walking on the field) and Mustard also made cameos throughout.

Lamar’s Super Bowl shutdown is only the latest in an endless series of timeless performances. From arenas to studio stages, he’s given it his all with live sets that transcended what’s heard on wax. In many instances, he’s created entirely new compositions that left fans praying for an official release. A prime example of that was during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he performed an unheard medley in support of To Pimp A Butterfly (a portion of that set eventually landed on Untitled Unmastered).

Check out four other notable moments when the Compton emcee delivered a live production that elevated Hip Hop and music as a whole.

1. When he performed with Beyoncé at the BET Awards

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar’s 2016 BET Awards performance of “Freedom” wasn’t just a show – it was a cultural moment. Opening with Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic words, Beyoncé and her dancers stomped through a stunning, water-drenched routine, blending raw power with mesmerizing precision. Then came Lamar, rising from beneath the stage like a revolutionary force, spitting his verse with unshakable conviction as he and Bey splashed defiantly in the water. The energy was electric, the visuals striking, and the message undeniable – this was performance art at its highest level.

2. When he performed “The Blacker The Berry” and “Alright” for the 2016 Grammys

Kendrick Lamar’s 2016 Grammy Awards performance wasn’t just a highlight of the night – it was a historic moment for live television. Opening in chains with a prison lineup, Lamar turned the stage into a searing indictment of mass incarceration, racial injustice and Black resilience. As he broke free, the energy shifted, morphing into an electrifying celebration of African heritage, complete with traditional drumming and dancers in all Black. By the time he launched into “Alright,” the performance was a full-on rallying cry and visual revolution that commanded the world’s attention. In an era where mainstream award shows often shy away from hard truths, Lamar delivered one of the most unfiltered, artistically daring and politically charged sets in Grammy history.

3. His iconic “The Pop Out” celebration with LA’s finest

By the time this show went down in Los Angeles’ The Forum, Lamar secured his win over Drake with the runaway smash “Not Like Us.” To celebrate, he recruited scores of California artists, including Tyler, the Creator; Westside Boogie, Roddy Ricch, Dom Kennedy and Mustard. Following a slew of opening acts, the Compton giant delivered high-energy renditions of his battle rap standouts and several classic cuts alongside the likes of Black Hippy and Dr. Dre. “The Pop Out” was nothing short of an A-list victory lap for the West Coast.

4. When he assisted Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and more for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show

Back in 2022, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and – of course – Lamar led the march for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, which also boasted support from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. While his contribution was short, Lamar and a mob of militant dancers wowed Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium with unique versions of “m.A.A.D City” and “Alright” before the rapper joined his collaborators for “Still D.R.E.” The entire performance received critical acclaim and earned all parties a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).