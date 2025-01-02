Image Image Credit Daniele Scandola via Getty Images Image Alt Black History Month Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Saturday (Feb. 1) marks the first of 28 days where Black historical figures and cultural moments of paramount impact have become the subject of posts across platforms. The 49-year-old tradition, as already witnessed on social media, of celebrating African Americans’ contributions to the U.S. carries an air of resistance and perseverance in the wake of Donald Trump’s return to office.

On Friday (Jan. 31), the president formally recognized February as an “occasion to celebrate the contributions of so many Black American patriots who have indelibly shaped our nation’s history.” Proclaiming, “Throughout our history, Black Americans have been among our country’s most consequential leaders, shaping the cultural and political destiny of our nation in profound ways.” Among the notable figures he highlighted were Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman and Justice Clarence Thomas.

He continued, “As America prepares to enter a historic Golden Age, I want to extend my tremendous gratitude to Black Americans for all they have done to bring us to this moment and for the many future contributions they will make as we advance into a future of limitless possibility under my administration.”

The kickoff of the heritage month that began in 1976 comes on the heels of the Republican-led administration implementing an executive order to roll back diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government.

The order was issued on Jan. 20, the same day Trump was sworn in as commander in chief for the second time. He wrote, in part, that “forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion,’” were demonstrations of “immense public waste and shameful discrimination.” The Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took a stern stance on Friday when he declared an indefinite ban on Black History Month and other “identity months” for the department.

“Our unity and purpose are instrumental to meeting the department's warfighting mission. Efforts to divide the force — to put one group ahead of another — erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution,” he said in a press release. Along with Black history, Women’s History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Pride Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month and National American Indian Heritage Month were each barred from being formally celebrated with federal resources.