To kick off his second term, newly sworn-in President Donald Trump delivered a fiery inaugural speech on Monday (Jan. 20). Standing in front of his constituents within the U.S. Capitol, he vowed to usher in significant reforms while balancing optimism with sharp criticism of the government he is taking over. “The golden age of America begins right now,” he declared.

After expressing gratitude to former presidents in attendance, including his outgoing predecessor, the 47th head of state pivoted to a pointed critique of the government he inherited. He accused it of failing to manage domestic situations effectively and mishandling international challenges. “We now have a government that cannot manage a simple crisis at home, while at the same time, [it stumbles] into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad,” he stated. Along with other claimed shortcomings in healthcare and education, he expressed how numorous failures left citizens unprotected and uninspired.

In addition to declaring Jan. 20 “Liberation Day,” Trump acknowledged support from Black and Hispanic voters, remarking, “We set records, and I will not forget it.” Looking to the future, he asserted, “Sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before.”

The president outlined an ambitious slate of initiatives, including signing “historic executive orders” to restore what he described as common sense and undo years of federal overreach. Among his immediate actions, he pledged to declare a national emergency at the southern border, repeal clean energy policies, and eliminate the “electric vehicle mandate.” Trump assured, “You’ll be able to buy the car of your choice.”

Trump revisited plans to change the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.” He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to space exploration, vowing to “launch American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars.”

While portraying himself as a “peacemaker and unifier,” Trump took a divisive stance by criticizing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. He promised to establish a “colorblind and merit-based” society before addressing gender identity. “As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders. Male and female,” he proclaimed. Trump concluded his speech by emphasizing that America “will not be conquered” and reiterating his claim that “our golden age has just begun.”