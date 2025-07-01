Image Image Credit Rebecca Noble/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Jan. 7), Donald Trump met with reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate to speak on a wide-ranging list of issues. His remarks touched on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, offshore drilling, and his ongoing legal issues.

“I defeated deranged Jack Smith. He’s a deranged individual. I guess he’s on his way back to The Hague,” he said about the independent special counsel. He then turned his attention to Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing his hush money case. “We have a judge in New York who’s a very crooked judge. I’m under a gag order. I can’t even talk about aspects of the case that are the most vital aspects,” he quipped.

At one point, the president-elect announced his intention to rename the Gulf of Mexico, proposing it be called the Gulf of America. He emphasized his frustration with the United States’ southern ally over trade and immigration issues, stating, “What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country.” Trump also described Mexico as a “very dangerous place” and claimed it was “essentially run by the cartels.”

Following Trump’s comments, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pledged to take swift action to support the proposal. “President Trump’s second term is off to a GREAT start,” she posted on Twitter. “I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America!”

Trump’s remarks came as he reiterated concerns about the U.S. trade deficit with Mexico and Canada, a subject he frequently addressed since winning the election in November 2024. He vowed to impose significant tariffs on both neighboring countries as one of his “first executive orders.” Both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – who notably announced his resignation on Monday (Jan. 6) – and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo have since responded to the threats.