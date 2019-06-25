Image Image Credit NICHOLAS KAMM / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tariffs will be “truly spectacular for all,” according to Donald Trump. On Tuesday (Dec. 10) morning, just a bit after midnight, the U.S. President-elect took a swipe at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following their dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada,” he wrote via Truth Social. “I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on tariffs and trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!”

The “Great State of Canada” implies the hypothetical annexation of the country, which, according to AP News, Trump allegedly joked could be the 51st state of America. “Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans, and I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive,” Trudeau said on Monday, per the outlet.

Trump’s remarks on social media came weeks removed from his announcement that upon being inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2025, one of his “first executive orders” would be a 25 percent tariff on Mexico and Canada, plus an additional 10 percent tariff on China. Collectively, the countries make up 40 percent of the United States’ $3.2 trillion annual imports.

“This tariff will remain in effect until such time as drugs, in particular fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country,” the soon-to-be 47th president shared as his solution to reducing illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

Trump’s journey to being sworn into office for the second time has been nothing short of controversial. On Saturday (Dec. 7), he proposed to end birthright citizenship protected under the 14th Amendment, which many lawmakers and politicians have already spoken out against.