Image Image Credit Chip Somodevilla/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Nov. 25), President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to impose significant tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada on his first day in office. According to BBC, the United States sources approximately 40 percent of its $3.2 trillion annual imports from those countries, making it the world’s largest receiver of international goods.

In a Truth Social post, Trump explained how the move will be aimed at addressing illegal immigration and drug smuggling. “On Jan. 20, as one of my many first executive orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25 percent tariff on all products coming into the United States and its ridiculous open borders,” Trump wrote. “This tariff will remain in effect until such time as drugs, in particular fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!”

Image Image Credit AFP Contributor/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt China President Xi Jinping with Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As far as China is concerned, the Republican politician confirmed that, although there have been talks with the country’s leadership, “they never followed through” with attempts to address the problem. Trump claimed the Asian nation promised to institute the death penalty on their drug dealers. “Until... they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10 percent tariff, above any additional tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America,” he declared.

All the mentioned countries responded to Trump’s message on Tuesday (Nov. 26), with a representative for China telling BBC that “no-one will win a trade war or a tariff war.” In an Ottawa cabinet meeting, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that he spoke with Trump and looks forward to maintaining “intense and effective” connections with the U.S.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s response was firmer, with President Claudia Sheinbaum reading her letter at a press conference. “One tariff would be followed by another in response, and so on until we put common businesses at risk,” she insisted. She also expressed that drugs were a U.S. problem, and Mexico’s efforts have reduced the “caravans of migrants” headed for their northern border. “If a percentage of what the United States spends on war were dedicated to peace and development, that would address the underlying causes of migration,” she added.