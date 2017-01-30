Image Image Credit Michael M. Santiago / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The mass deportation plan that Donald Trump intends to put into effect within his first 100 days in office is becoming clearer. The president-elect sat for an exclusive interview with NBC “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker, which aired on Saturday (Dec. 7) evening, where he discussed the nation’s controversial immigration issue.

The Republican politician has long stated that removing illegal citizens from the country is a top priority when he assumes office on Jan. 20 for a second term. During his reelection campaign trail, he courted supporters’ fears of undocumented persons being responsible for Americans losing jobs and that many were perpetrators of crime.

When Trump spoke with Welker, he said that not even birthright citizenship, which is protected by the Constitution’s 14th Amendment — which states, “All people born or naturalized in the United States are citizens of the United States and the state they live in” — would stand in his way. “We’re gonna have to get it changed. We’ll maybe have to go back to the people, but we have to end it. We’re the only country that has it,” he said.

America is one of more than two dozen countries that grant citizenship to individuals born to illegal immigrants. He also stated, “Do you know if somebody sets a foot, just a foot — one foot, you don’t need two — on our land, ‘Congratulations, you are now a citizen of the United States of America.’ Yes, we’re gonna end that because it’s ridiculous. … If we can, through executive action.”

During his first tenure in the White House, Trump was heavily scrutinized for ICE raids and detention centers where children were separated from their loved ones as they awaited deportation. This time around, he suggests the removal process may look different. He claimed, “I don’t want to be breaking up families, so the only way you don’t break up the family is you keep them together, and you have to send them all back,” meaning that legal citizens will have a choice between remaining in the country legally or being returned to their family’s home country.

“We have to have rules and regulations,” said Trump. “You can always find something out like, you know, ‘This doesn't work. That doesn't work.’ I'll tell you what's going to be horrible, when we take a wonderful young woman who's with a criminal. And they show the woman, and she could stay by the law, but they show the woman being taken out. Or they want her out and your cameras are focused on her as she's crying as she's being taken out of our country. And then the public turns against us. But we have to do our job.”

In November, Trump nominated former ICE director Thomas Homan as his “border czar.”