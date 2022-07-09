Image Image Credit Mandel Ngan/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump and Thomas Homan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for "border czar," Thomas Homan, is ready to lead a hardline approach to immigration. "I’ve got to go back and help because every morning I get up, every morning I'm pissed off about what this [Biden] administration did to the most secure border in my lifetime,” Homan said during a "Fox & Friends" interview on Monday (Nov. 11), mere hours after Trump’s announcement on Truth Social. “So, I'm going to go back and do what I can to fix it.”

Homan, who previously served as acting ICE director and led Trump’s family separation policy, suggested that immigration enforcement will return to its previous strictness, but Americans should expect "a h**l of a lot more" deportations. Trump himself praised Homan’s appointment, stating, "I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all deportation of illegal aliens back to their country of origin.”

Homan’s comments also focused on concerns about sanctuary cities and Democratic state leaders who might resist federal immigration efforts. He suggested that those who don’t support the administration’s initiatives should “get the h**l out of the way.” “If we can't get assistance in New York City, we may have to double the number of agents we send to New York City. We are going to do the job. We are going to do the job without you or with you," he declared.

Reflecting on the enthusiastic responses from ICE agents, Border Patrol agents and military veterans eager to support his efforts, Homan said he received “thousands of texts and emails” expressing excitement about his return. He admitted that the attention surrounding his appointment also led to death threats and concerns for his family’s safety. Nonetheless, he assured viewers that he wouldn’t be deterred. “They are not going to bully me away, they are not going to shut me up and they are not going to make me go away,” he affirmed.