FBI Director Christopher Wray is stepping down after “weeks of careful thought.” On Wednesday (Dec. 11), he announced his decision to leave the bureau as President Joe Biden’s term nears an end and ultimately to avoid any potential conflicts with the Trump administration.

“I’ve decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current Administration in January and then step down," Wray shared, per NBC News. He continued, "My goal is to keep the focus on our mission — the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day. In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work.”

Donald Trump has since responded via Truth Social, where he described Wray’s imminent resignation as “a great day for America.” The U.S. President-elect claimed the move would “end the weaponization” of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“I just don’t know what happened to him,” the lengthy post went on to say. “Under the leadership of Christopher Wray, the FBI illegally raided my home without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me, and has done everything else to interfere with the success and future of America.”

In 2022, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida in search of classified documents taken from the White House when he left office and other material related to the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump, who has taken numerous jabs at Wray since the incident, recently appointed Kash Patel as his nominee to lead the FBI going into 2025. The former public defender is "committed to helping ensure that law, order, and justice will be brought back to our country again," at least according to the soon-to-be 47th president.

Wray’s decision came roughly a month after special counsel Jack Smith revealed that he would be resigning before Trump is inaugurated for the second time.