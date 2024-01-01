Image Image Credit Charday Penn via Getty Images Image Alt Hands texting Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A second wave of racist text messages targeting the teenage Latino and LGBTQ+ communities has landed on the FBI’s radar weeks after Donald Trump was reelected president. Days following the Nov. 5 outcome of the 2024 presidential race, Black Americans across 20 states reported widespread outrage over texts stating, “You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation.”

Now, an influx of unknown numbers and emails contacting people has been reported to the federal agency. “The text message recipients have now expanded to high school students, as well as both the Hispanic and LGBTQIA+ communities. Some recipients reported being told they were selected for deportation or to report to a re-education camp. The messages have also been reported as being received via email communication,” the bureau said.

The FBI added that “although we have not received reports of violent acts stemming from these offensive messages, we are evaluating all reported incidents and engaging with the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. We are also sharing information with our law enforcement partners and community, academia, and faith leaders.” Thus far, there have been no reports of violence associated with the menacing and harassing messages.

Two weeks ago, the Department of Justice was tapped, along with local authorities, to help uncover who was orchestrating the text racist campaign. At least some of the numbers were traced back to TextNow, a service that provided temporary and untraceable phone numbers. "TextNow has stopped attempts to send other variations of these harassing messages,” the company told NBC News.

As reported by REVOLT, NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson was among the many leaders who spoke out regarding the correlation between Trump winning the presidency and the texts. In part, he said, “These messages represent an alarming increase in vile and abhorrent rhetoric from racist groups across the country, who now feel emboldened to spread hate and stoke the flames of fear that many of us are feeling after Tuesday’s election results.”

The president-elect's multi-year campaign to win back the White House was riddled with promise of mass deporations as a resolution to the nation’s border and immigration crisis. Trump has already put in place a major component to the crackdown by appointing former ICE director Thomas Homan as his “border czar.”