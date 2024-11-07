Image Image Credit FreshSplash / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cell phone Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election, authorities across the United States have launched investigations into a disturbing series of racist text messages sent to children, college students and working professionals from unknown phone numbers. As CNN reported on Friday (Nov. 8), these messages contain offensive references to “slave catchers” and “picking cotton.” The text was confirmed in over 20 states, including New York, California and the District of Columbia.

“The unfortunate reality of electing a president who, historically, has embraced and at times encouraged hate, is unfolding before our eyes,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said to the publication. “These messages represent an alarming increase in vile and abhorrent rhetoric from racist groups across the country, who now feel emboldened to spread hate and stoke the flames of fear that many of us are feeling after Tuesday’s election results.”

Additionally, the FBI acknowledged “the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter. As always, we encourage members of the public to report threats of physical violence to local law enforcement authorities,” the statement said. According to New York Attorney General Letitia James, the “texts appear to be targeting Black and Brown individuals.”

Other government leaders and citizens have reacted to the news on social media. “To all receiving racist texts, getting side-eyed while minding your own [business], being micro-agressed on the streets (me), being targeted online, feeling anxiety, and etc., I see you. We see you,” wrote one user. “We will not cower nor shrink. I stand with you, sisters, brothers, and friends.” Another tweeted, “I pray they find everyone who’s connected to those racist plantation text messages.”

