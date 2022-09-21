Image Image Credit Michael M. Santiago/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Nov. 6), NBC News reported that Justice Department officials are assessing options to “wind down” two federal criminal cases against Donald Trump before he assumes office. According to the publication, the DOJ’s stance on prosecuting a sitting president is rooted in a 2000 memo by the Office of Legal Counsel, which concluded that indictment would “unduly interfere” with presidential duties. It also reportedly affirmed that “an impeachment proceeding is the only appropriate way to deal with a president while in office.”

Trump currently faces two multiple-count indictments – one for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and another for his alleged mishandling of government records, including classified documents. Both trials were deemed unlikely to happen soon, especially given the potential for appeals that could reach the Supreme Court. Ultimately, it would be up to Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the process, to determine the outcome for both.

NBC News added that Trump’s legal team is mapping out strategies to eliminate the federal charges entirely. In an interview with Hugh Hewitt before the election, the embattled politician made it clear that he would fire Smith “within two seconds of taking office.”

“The American people have re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate to make America great again," expressed Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung in a statement. “It is now abundantly clear that Americans want an immediate end to the weaponization of our justice system, so we can... unify our country and work together for the betterment of our nation.”

In related news, New York Attorney General Letitia James vowed to continue pursuing Trump in a civil fraud lawsuit brought against him, his children, and his organization in 2022. “We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result, and my office has been preparing for several months because we’ve been here before,” she said in a press conference. “We faced this challenge before, and we used the rule of law to fight back, and we are prepared to fight back once again.”