On Thursday (Nov. 7), President Joe Biden gave his first address following the 2024 election. Speaking from the White House Rose Garden for roughly six minutes, he confirmed that he congratulated President-elect Donald Trump and stressed the need for unity as a nation. Biden pledged a “peaceful and orderly transition” of power, which will include directing his administration to work closely with Trump’s team.

“Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable. A defeat does not mean we are defeated,” he stated. “Campaigns are contests of competing visions. The country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice the country made. I’ve said many times [that] you can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t love your neighbor only when you agree. Something I hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other not as adversaries but as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature." Biden then credited "the integrity of the electoral system."

He also praised Vice President Kamala Harris for her efforts and determination. “She ran an inspiring campaign, and everyone got to see something that I learned early on to respect so much – her character. She has a backbone like a ramrod... She gave her whole heart.”

Biden's post-election remarks followed Harris' concession speech on Wednesday (Nov. 6). “My heart is full today, full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve,” she told her packed crowd of supporters at Howard University. “The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But hear me when I say the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”