On Thursday (Nov. 7) at 11 a.m. EST, President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation after the Republicans, led by Donald Trump, staged a political comeback during the 2024 election. Biden exited the presidential race earlier this year amid questions regarding his mental state and was replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris, who delivered a far-reaching campaign in roughly 100 days.

Harris took to the stage at Howard University on Wednesday (Nov. 6) to formally concede the race and console her supporters. “The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for,” she told the crowd. “But hear me when I say the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

She reiterated her commitment to assisting the next administration, stating, “I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power.”

Shortly after, other Democrats, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and former President Barack Obama, shared statements on social media. Biden also provided remarks from the White House website. “As I’ve said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020,” the outgoing commander in chief wrote. “It was the best decision I made. Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story.”

In addition to Trump's win, this election left Republicans in control of the Senate. While the GOP strengthened their majority in the House of Representatives, several uncalled races leave the final balance of power in that chamber uncertain.