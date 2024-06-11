Image Image Credit Angela Weiss/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak on Wednesday (Nov. 6) at 4 p.m. ET from her alma mater, Washington D.C.’s Howard University. Her address follows a hard-fought campaign that ultimately saw former President Donald Trump reclaim the White House. According to the institution, those who were previously issued an invitation, students and staff, and the general public are invited to attend in person.

Harris originally planned to address her supporters from Howard on Election Night (Nov. 5), yet as the evening progressed and Trump’s lead solidified, those plans shifted. Campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond, stepping in for the then-Democratic presidential hopeful, asked supporters who gathered at Howard to return home and confirmed Harris would speak the following day instead.

As REVOLT previously reported, Trump secured critical battleground states to lock in a second nonconsecutive term, including Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The Associated Press revealed that other states, including Arizona, Nevada, and Maine, are still being tallied. In addition to the presidential seat, Republicans secured the U.S. Senate and are in the lead for a House majority.

As he was nearing the required 270 electoral votes to claim victory, Trump gave a preemptive speech at an election night rally in Florida. “This is a movement like nobody's ever seen before and, frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time,” he stated to his supporters. “There's never been anything like this in this country... and now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal. We're going to help our country heal. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders, we're going to fix everything about our country, and we've made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that.”