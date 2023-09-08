Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, Andrew Harnik/Contributor via Getty Images, and Andrew Chin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Plies, Cardi B, and 50 Cent Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, Donald Trump secured a comeback win to become the United States' 47th president-elect. “I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve,” the Republican frontrunner said during his victory speech. “This will truly be the golden age of America, that’s what we have to have.” As The Guardian reported, Kamala Harris is expected to concede at Howard University Wednesday (Nov. 6) afternoon.

Reactions poured in on social media during the election and after votes were confirmed, including from those within the Hip Hop community. In a message on her Instagram Stories, Cardi B simply stated, "I hate y'all bad." Meanwhile, Da Brat shared a more positive letter of appreciation to Vice President Harris.

"Thank you for a lifetime of service. For being the most qualified presidential candidate ever by being the only candidate to work in all three branches of government," the So So Def alum wrote. "Thank you for knowing exactly what this country is and stepping up anyway because you also know what we need."

Hopping on Twitter, Plies decided to deliver words of encouragement to his fans. "[I] definitely want to get on here and check on y’all, and make sure y’all [are] good!" he tweeted. "Regardless of how [you] feel at the moment, just know God don’t make mistakes! He has a plan, and his plan I’ll never second guess! Continue to stand for the things [you] believe... is right! Never waver [because] I won’t!"

Alternatively, some rappers expressed support for Trump, including 50 Cent. "I don’t care how the fight goes. I’m leaving with the winner s**t," the G-Unit mogul captioned alongside images of the two together. “I still don’t know what’s going on. Congratulations!” Other GOP backers included Fivio Foreign and Waka Flocka Flame, the latter of whom was taken to task after it was revealed he didn't vote in any recent elections.

“Keep [worrying] about me not [voting]. Y’all mad because I know [we’re] second-class citizens,” Waka said to his critics. “[I don't give a f**k], but I pay attention to who's [sheepin']. My voice [is] bigger then my vote. Ain’t no punking me! Fake [bullies].”

You can see other responses below.