Joe Biden set a high mark for the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday (Aug. 19). During the event's first night, the standing president recalled his successes during his term in office, as well as what is expected to continue if Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz win the upcoming election.

"Kamala and Tim will continue to take on corporate greed and bring down the cost of food," he said to the United Center attendees and the viewers at home. "[They] will make the childcare tax credit permanent, lifting millions of children out of poverty and helping millions of families get ahead... They’ll protect Social Security and Medicare. Trump wants to cut Social Security and Medicare. Kamala and Tim will protect your freedom. They’ll protect your right to vote. They’ll protect your civil rights." Biden also spoke about making billionaires "pay their fair share" and restoring Roe v. Wade.

As expected, the head of state addressed his decision to end his campaign for a second term and expressed his appreciation to all who have supported him during his career as a public servant. "It’s been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your president. I love the job, but I love my country more," he stated. "And all this talk about how I’m angry with all those people who said I should step down -- that’s not true."

Biden continued, "I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you. For 50 years, like many of you, I’ve given my heart and soul to our nation. And I’ve been blessed a million times in return with the support of the American people. I’ve either been too young to be in the Senate because I wasn’t 30 yet [or] too old to stay as president. But I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you."