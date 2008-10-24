Image Image Credit Samuel Corum / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Joe Biden Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, has had a remarkable career in American politics. Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, his journey from a working-class background to the highest office is a testament to his resilience and dedication. His political career began in 1972 when he was elected to the U.S. Senate at the age of 29, officially joining a few weeks later once he met the minimum age requirement of 30. Over the next several decades, the politician became known for his expertise in foreign policy and his commitment to justice reform.

Serving as vice president under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017, he played a crucial role in several major legislative achievements and started his own term as president in 2020. With a decades-long career, Biden’s legacy is built on his ability to connect with people and his unwavering commitment to public service. Here are 10 facts you need to know about good ol’ Joe!

1. He struggled with stuttering

Biden’s early years were tough, as he faced relentless teasing in school due to his stutter. He didn’t let it break him. Instead, he fought back by practicing speeches in front of a mirror and reciting poetry to smooth his speech. This struggle gave him a deep well of empathy and determination, traits that have shaped his journey in politics. H often shares this part of his story to connect with and uplift others dealing with similar challenges.

In high school, he was a football star, recruited straight from the cafeteria by Coach John Walsh, who praised him as “one of the best pass receivers on the team.” Despite his skinny frame, Biden's skill helped lead his team to victories against opponents like Tower Hill, Friends School, and AI DuPont. During his senior year, he became one of Delaware's top players, scoring 10 touchdowns over 8 games and ranking third overall in the state with 60 points. His athletic accomplishments on the field are a testament to his determination and competitive spirit.

3. He found his first love during spring break

A rare case of finding true love during spring break occurred when the future politician met his first wife Neilia Hunter in the Bahamas during his junior year of college. On their second date, he found himself short on cash to cover the restaurant bill, and Hunter handed him $20 under the table without judgment. That moment marked the beginning of a beautiful marriage filled with love and support until her tragic passing in 1972.

4. His nickname is Amtrack Joe

Biden’s passion for passenger rail is legendary — he earned the nickname “Amtrak Joe” during his Senate years for his frequent travels on the national railroad. It’s estimated that he took around 8,000 round trips between Delaware and Washington, D.C. His enthusiasm for trains remains strong; at a recent event, he highlighted his administration’s commitment to investing over $8.2 billion in new rail projects, including the nation’s first high-speed rail ventures.

5. His middle name is Robinette

His middle name is Robinette, a nod to his maternal family heritage. The name, which has French origins, was passed down from his mother’s side of the family. Biden has often spoken about his pride in his family history and how it has shaped his identity.

6. He loves comfort food

The politician has a well-known penchant for classic comfort foods. His favorites include peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, pizza, and BLT’s along with a soft spot for cookies and spaghetti with butter and red sauce. He’s also a fan of ice cream, often turning it into a full sundae for an extra treat. These simple pleasures reflect his down-to-earth taste and love for nostalgic flavors.

7. He keeps it sober

Biden has chosen to abstain from alcohol, a decision he attributes to his family background. He has openly shared that, with several alcoholics in his family, he felt it best to avoid drinking altogether. Reflecting on this choice, he once noted while having cranberry juice on a train ride, “There are enough alcoholics in my family.”

8. He is the second Catholic president

When Biden was inaugurated, he made history as the second Catholic president of the United States, following John F. Kennedy. His faith is a significant aspect of his life; he carries his late son Beau’s rosary in his pocket and is a regular attendee at Sunday mass. His deep commitment to his Catholic faith reflects a personal and public dedication to his religious principles.

9. He was sworn into the U.S. Senate while in a hospital with his family

Shortly after Biden was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 1972, tragedy struck when an automobile accident claimed the lives of his first wife Neilia and their infant daughter Naomi, leaving his two young sons hospitalized. To enable him to stay by his children’s side, Secretary of the Senate Francis Valeo traveled to Wilmington to administer the oath of office. This untraditional ceremony allowed Biden to begin his Senate career while grappling with personal loss and family crisis.

10. He had weekly lunches with Barack Obama their terms together

During Biden’s tenure as vice president, he and Obama maintained a close bond through their weekly lunches. This routine not only solidified their friendship but also underscored their professional partnership, with Obama committing to consult him as his final advisor before making major decisions. Before leaving office in 2016, Obama praised his choice of Biden as vice president as the "single best decision" of his presidency and honored him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.