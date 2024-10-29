Image Image Credit Andrew Harnik/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Jan. 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump held a rally on the Ellipse near the White House and told his supporters to “fight like h**l” before a mob violently stormed the U.S. Capitol. The tragic event led to several deaths and a slew of arrests and convictions. The insurrection also occurred as Congress was working to certify Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.

On Tuesday (Oct. 29), one week before Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris will use the Ellipse to deliver what was described as “her closing argument to the American people.” In a news conference addressing security plans, D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith stated that the city could see more than 52,000 people in attendance. “What we were told initially was that it was about 20,000,” she said to media outlets before denying any “identifiable threats.”

As reported by Politico, Jen O'Malley Dillon, the chair of the VP's ongoing campaign, stated that the goal of Harris' speech is to catch the attention of low-propensity voters.

“We are very focused on making sure we’re doing everything in our power to reach the voters that are still making up their mind and making sure they hear directly from the vice president,” she explained. “So, this speech is really designed to reach those undecided voters, those folks that are making the decision to break through in a moment when it’s sometimes hard to break through, and really to talk about what’s at stake in this election.”

Dillon continued, “We know a lot of these undecided voters – they’re exhausted. They’re certainly frustrated by the state of the partisanship and divided political system that really was defined under Donald Trump, his chaos, his lack of focus on real solutions about the things that the American people are concerned about, and that’s why we know tonight is really important.”