On Wednesday (Jan. 29), the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) reportedly suspended special event programs and related activities in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. A memo obtained by ABC News revealed that the pause impacted observances such as Juneteenth, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black History Month, Holocaust Days of Remembrance, and Pride Month. Additionally, the viral document stated that the DIA would “pause agency resource groups, affinity groups, and employee networking groups, effective immediately and until further notice.”

According to the White House, these initiatives “create and then amplify prejudicial hostility and exacerbate interpersonal conflict.” The timing of this decision is particularly significant as Black History Month is set to begin on Saturday (Feb. 1).

Although MLK Day and Juneteenth were listed among the affected events, the memo clarified that both will continue to be federally recognized holidays. ABC News added that several other commemorations were listed, including Women’s History Month, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Women’s Equality Day, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and National American Indian Heritage Month.

“The Defense Intelligence Agency is working with the Department of Defense to fully implement all executive orders and administration guidance in a timely manner,” Lt. Cmdr. Seth Clarke expressed in a statement to the publication. “As we receive additional guidance, we will continue to update our internal guidance.”

Earlier this week, newly minted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made it clear that he will support Trump’s war against diversity and inclusion. “The president’s guidance (lawful orders) is clear. No more DEI at [the] Department of Defense,” he declared in a post on X. The commentator-turned-politician also shared an image of a handwritten note on the platform. “The Pentagon will comply immediately. No exceptions, name-changes, or delays. Those who do not comply will no longer work here,” it stated.