A Monterey, CA police report obtained by CNN on Wednesday (Nov. 20) brought to light additional details about an allegation made against Pete Hegseth. He was previously investigated after a sexual assault claim several years ago.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Oct. 8, 2017, following a Republican women’s convention where Hegseth was a speaker. Both the accuser, referred to as “Jane Doe” in the 22-page report, and Hegseth, who was recently nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for secretary of defense, were seen on hotel surveillance footage leaving the bar together. Doe later told police she suspected her drink may have been spiked, as she struggled to recall significant parts of the evening.

According to the report, Doe alleged that after an argument by the hotel pool, she found herself in Hegseth’s room, where he blocked her from leaving. She remembered him taking her phone, being unable to leave, and experiencing moments like Hegseth’s dog tags “hovering over her face.” Doe told police she could not recall whether penetration occurred, but believed she was sexually assaulted. Hospital records showed that she underwent a rape kit examination days later and provided her clothing from that night to authorities.

Hegseth’s account diverged sharply. He told police that their interaction was consensual, asserting that Doe voluntarily stayed in his room and that he ensured she was comfortable throughout. He described how their sexual encounter was mutually agreed upon. He also recounted that Doe asked about a condom, decided it wasn’t necessary, and later appeared to show “early signs of regret.”

The report also included conflicting observations from witnesses. Some conference attendees described Doe as coherent and not excessively intoxicated, while a hotel employee said Hegseth appeared heavily drunk during a heated poolside exchange. The employee recalled guest complaints about the argument, during which Hegseth invoked his “freedom of speech.”

Although Hegseth was never charged, the report revealed he later entered into a settlement with Doe, which involved a monetary payment and a confidentiality clause. His attorney, Timothy Parlatore, argued that the allegations were thoroughly investigated and dismissed, though the report itself does not explicitly state the claims were deemed false. Parlatore cited Hegseth’s fears of career repercussions during the #MeToo movement as a factor in the settlement. “This police report confirms what I’ve said all along,” Parlatore reportedly said.